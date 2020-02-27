DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN Will Return to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in April

Broadway's longest running solo play Defending the Caveman returns to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 9-11, 2020.

Caveman is a hilariously insightful play about the ways men and women relate. It has both sexes roaring with laughter and recognition. Lots of affectionate nudging goes on during the performance as audience members recognize themselves in the stories being told on stage.

Defending the Caveman will be at Metropolis April 9-11, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Defending the Caveman is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam (April 1), The Baby Boomer Show (April 18), Comedy Dance Chicago (April 23), and An Evening with Pete Lee (May 2).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





