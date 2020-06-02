DANCE FOR LIFE 2020 Goes Digital

Chicago Dancers United (CDU), which works to improve the lives of dance professionals through holistic wellness programs and provide financial support to those diagnosed with a critical health need, announces Dance for Life 2020 will shift from a live performance to a digital event due to social distancing guidelines from the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago. The event takes place August 10-15 through CDU's website, chicagodancersunited.org.

Dance for Life 2020: United as One will feature works archived from Dance for Life performances during the past 29 years, including the annual Partner Dance Companies-Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet-as well as Hanna Brictson and Dancers, Chicago Dance Crash, Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre, Luna Negra Dance Theater, Muntu Dance Theatre, River North Dance Chicago, Thodos Dance Chicago, Visceral Dance Chicago, and a collaborative work by Chicago Human Rhythm Project, Ensemble Español, and Trinity Irish Dance Company.



The culminating event, which features live remarks by CDU representatives and a world premiere choreographed by Hanna Brictson in response to COVID-19 with dancers from throughout the Chicago area, takes place Saturday, August 15, commemorating the originally planned date for the 29th anniversary of Dance for Life at the Auditorium Theatre.



"We are highlighting programming that offers an entertaining mix of works from Chicago's diverse dance community, past and present," said CDU Board President Robert Neubert. "Selections are primarily from the past 10 years as those were captured in high definition by HMS Media and will give our audience the best quality viewing experience."

Dance for Life brings Chicago's dance community together thanks to dancers who generously donate their time, energy, and artistry to support The Dancers' Fund, which provides financial assistance to dance company professionals diagnosed with a critical health need. The Fund has been temporarily expanded to help support dance community members who need financial assistance with routine medical expenses due the pandemic. Dance for Life also supports two partner agencies: AIDS Foundation Chicago, which mobilizes diverse communities across Illinois living with HIV, and the American Cancer Society, which is leading the fight for a world without cancer.

