Crescent Moon Nerdlesque presents...#GHOSTED: The Final Hauntings of Crescent Moon Nerdlesque.

Summoning all Halloween lovers! The haunting begins at Click Here!

Crescent Moon Nerdlesque is conjuring the best undead burlesque to bring you a night of paranormal proportions. From sensual spirits to hilarious horrors, gorgeous ghosties to incorporeal icons, our otherworldly show is sure to take your breath away!

Featuring live performances from:

  • ALLIE DENTE in GHOSTBUSTERS;

  • BEEF ERICKSON in GHOST;

  • FOXIE LA FLEUR in THE CORPSE BRIDE;

  • HARLIE HELLFIRE as the SUCCUBUS;

  • LADY VE'LUSH as the MarioVerse's BOO-ETTE;

  • POPPY SEED in THE HAUNTED MANSION;

  • MINNIE BARRE in WUTHERING HEIGHTS;

  • RISQUÉ NOIR in CANDYMAN;

and digital performances from:

  • KID A ICARUS in HELLRAISER;

  • and LOTTIE À LA WEST as the Buffyverse's SPIKE!

Your hosts, Crescent Moon founders FOXIE LA FLEUR and MINNIE BARRE, will steer you through our assembly of eerie acts and lead our final fareweeeeeeeeeellllll!

Like this show's namesake, Crescent Moon Nerdlesque will soon be a ghost! After 5 years bringing naughty, nerdy, knee-slapping burlesque to Chicago and beyond, Crescent Moon will be completing unfinished business and crossing over to the other side. That means there's no bones about it, you've gotta get to #GHOSTED! See these BOOtiful BOOties before they disappear......

#GHOSTED: The Final Hauntings of Crescent Moon Nerdlesque is performed live and will be livestreamed, so you can enjoy our thrills & chills from home, or get your spine tingled LIVE and IN PERSON!

Virtual viewers will receive a link to the stream of the live show. The performance will take place at The Newport Theater in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood.

COVID PRECAUTIONS: The Newport Theater requires proof of vaccination for entry, and masks must be worn by all audience members unless actively drinking.

VIP tickets are for in-person attendees only.

VIP Tickets Include:

  • guaranteed table seating;

  • a post-show photo with the cast (shared on social media channels as patrons desire);

  • and a sexy & nerdtastic Halloween goodie bag!

VIP+ tickets include all of the above PLUS:

  • reserved front row seating;

  • and a complimentary drink ticket redeemable at The Newport Theater bar.

#GHOSTED is a burlesque show and contains adult content. This show is 21+.




Recommended For You