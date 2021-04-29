Creative Root Announces Summer Theatre Camp for Children

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced the Creative Root summer theatre camp schedule for students ages 6-14.

The Creative Root summer theatre camp experiences offer a socially-distanced in-person option or a virtual option, with classes presented via Zoom. Class sizes will be limited to 12 students for in-person classes and 16 students for virtual classes. All in-person classes will be held at The Theatre School in both indoor and outdoor locations. DePaul University COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including the required use of face masks and appropriate social distancing measures.

In the first week of each session, students will begin adapting stories based around The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. During this time students will also work on building an ensemble through theatre games and exercises. The second week provides the opportunity to work with props, costumes, and other design elements to build the world of the play while rehearsing their work. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person performances will take place. All projects will be recorded and shared with families at the conclusion of each camp session.

The in-person summer theatre camp runs Monday-Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. CST. Students are split into two age groups for the experience and the total cost is $650. Virtual sessions take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST and cost $325. Save money by registering early! Any registration before June 1 will qualify for an Early Bird discount.

Visit theatre.depaul.edu/creative-root for registration and more information.