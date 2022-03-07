Creative Root Announces Summer 2022 Theatre Camp Sessions

The Theatre School at DePaul University has announced the Creative Root summer 2022 theatre camp schedule for students ages 5-14.

Creative Root offers in-person summer camp experiences that explore classic and popular contemporary children's stories. During each two-week session, children will create brand new epic adventures all while learning about the fundamentals of theater. Teaching artists will guide campers as they create an original script to be rehearsed and filmed for family and friends, culminating in a camp performance video!

In the first week of each session, students will begin adapting stories based around Wonderland and the kingdom of Grimm! During this time students will also work on building an ensemble through theatre games and exercises. The second week provides the opportunity to work with props, costumes, and other design elements to build the world of the play while rehearsing their work.

The in-person summer theatre camp runs Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST. and will take place in person at The Theatre School at DePaul University - 2350 N. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

Program Fee: $675

For an Early Bird discount of $75, register by May 29!

Visit creativerootdepaul.com for registration and additional information.