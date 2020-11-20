Court Theatre and the University of Chicago Launch ARTISTS & ELDERS: A BRIDGE, A GIFT PROJECT

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, presents a virtual presentation, Artists & Elders: A Bridge, A Gift, on December 10, 2020 at 7pm CST to mark the culmination of their collaboration with the Experimental Performance Initiative and For You.

After Court Theatre's production of The Lady from the Sea closed due to COVID-19, Court teamed up with the Experimental Performance Initiative,Lady from the Sea choreographer Erika Chong Shuch and her colleagues from For You to connect ten artists with ten elders in Chicago.

Drawing on dramaturgy from director Shana Cooper's vision for the play, these artists looked for beacons of hope in their connections with strangers. As a form of creative mutual aid, this project offered artists and elders the chance to connect while sheltering in place, create an artistic exchange in the spirit of gift-giving and inspire new forms of distant socializing.

Thinking about this project, Artistic Director Charles Newell shares, "I'm thrilled that Court's canceled production of Ibsen's The Lady from the Sea has found new life as the inspiration behind such a dynamic partnership. Together with For You, Hyde Park Arts Center, and the Experimental Performance Initiative, Court has been able to spark meaningful artistic experiences in the lives of others."

For You's Erika Chong Shuch reflects, "We are all finding new ways to make art, connection, and meaning. The many complexities of 2020 have asked us to reconsider what building community looks like, to rethink impact, and to reimagine how we might move forward with renewed purpose. We're grateful that Court and eXp have invited For You into their respective families as we all consider how our field's future will unfold. The artists & elders that we've met through this collaboration have energized and delighted us and one another. We hope this is only the beginning."

Court's Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre adds, "As a form of creative mutual aid, Artists & Elders: A Bridge, A Gift illustrates the power all artforms have to brighten the lives of others. For artists and neighbors alike, this virtual program offered connection and hope during a difficult year for all."

Speakers at the online event will offer insight and stories from their time collaborating on Artists & Elders. Featured speakers and topics include Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson discussing his work expanding community engagement at Court; Sarah Curran on the Experimental Performance Initiative at University of Chicago; Ryan Tacata and Rowena Richie from For You; Shana Cooper on how artists are shifting roles to meet the current moment; and several participants reflecting on their creative process.

The works created during Artists & Elders: A Bridge, A Gift can be viewed in a digital gallery at www.CourtTheatre.org/ABridgeAGift

To register for the free event on December 10 at 7pm CST, visit www.CourtTheatre.org.

