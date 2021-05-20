Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Court Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives For Digital Production of TITANIC

The cast includes Ernest Bentley, Nate Burger, Ronald L. Conner, Alys Shante Dickerson, Xavier Edward King, Andy Nagraj, and Bri Sudia.

May. 20, 2021  
Court Theatre has announced the cast of their upcoming production of Owen McCafferty's Titanic (Scenes from the British Wreck Commissioner's Inquiry, 1912), directed by Vanessa Stalling.

Reflecting on the upcoming digital production, Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, shares, "The opportunity to host director Vanessa Stalling at Court again after her visionary production of Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51 has been such a thrill for all of us at the theatre. Seeing her singular approach to bringing this epic courtroom drama to life has been inspiring, illustrating the powerful ways that technology can expand the boundaries of storytelling in exhilarating ways."

A survivors' story fraught with intrigue, bravery, and human frailty, Owen McCafferty's Titanic (Scenes from the British Wreck Commissioner's Inquiry, 1912) tells the story of the sinking of the RMS Titanic using verbatim testimonies from a court investigation of the wreck. The ensemble cast features performances by Ernest Bentley, Nate Burger, Ronald L. Conner, Alys Shante Dickerson, Xavier Edward King, Andy Nagraj, and Bri Sudia. The production team includes Vanessa Stalling (Director), Derek Matson (Dramaturg), Eva Breneman (Dialect Designer), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Keith Parham (Lighting Designer), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer), Zoe Lesser (Assistant Director), Erin Albrecht (Production Stage Manager), Nikki Konomos (Assistant Stage Manager), and Evan Williams (Dramaturgy Intern).

On-demand performances of Titanic (Scenes from the British Wreck Commissioner's Inquiry, 1912) will be available to stream starting June 14.

Tickets to stream Titanic (Scenes from the British Wreck Commissioner's Inquiry, 1912) on demand are on sale now by calling the Court Theatre Box Office at (773) 753-4472, or by visiting CourtTheatre.org. On-demand streaming will only be available through July 11, 2021. Once you've started watching, you'll have 72 hours to complete your stream.


