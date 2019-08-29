Court Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For OEDIPUS REX

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director, continues its 2019/20 season with Oedipus Rex by Sophocles, translated by Nicholas Rudall and directed by Charles Newell. Oedipus Rex runs November 7 - December 8, 2019 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Oedipus seeks to cure his city of a mysterious plague by discovering the murderer of the former king. Captivating and cathartic, Sophocles' seminal Greek tragedy brings to light enduring questions of identity, fate, and free will that reverberate in startling ways in the 21st century. Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Charles Newell helms this production which begins Court's Oedipus Trilogy, honoring the foundations of drama and Founding Artistic Director Nicholas Rudall's vision for the way Court Theatre would invigorate the classic canon.

The second powerful installment in the Oedipus Trilogy begins in May 2020 with The Gospel at Colonus; the journey concludes with Antigone in the 2020/21 season. The trilogy will lay bare the themes of fate, redemption, and justice in Sophocles' works, dynamically engaging participants with how these themes bridge cultures, cities, and communities.

The cast of Oedipus Rex includes Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Oedipus Rex), Timothy Edward Kane (Creon), Christopher Donahue (Teiresias/Chorus), Kate Collins (Jocasta), Stef Tovar (Theban Shepherd/Chorus), Kai Ealy (Death Messenger/Chorus), Wendy Robie (Corinth Shepherd/Chorus), Sheldon D. Brown (Priest of Zeus/Chorus), Mark Smith (Chorus Leader), Angie Shriner (Chorus), Jennifer Glasse (Chorus), Sonya Madrigal (Chorus), TayLar (Chorus), and Aeriel Williams (Antigone/Chorus).

The creative team includes John Culbert (Scenic Design), Jacqueline Firkins (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), and Christopher LaPorte (Co-Sound Design).

Individual tickets start at $28.50 and are available at the Court Theatre box off (5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago), by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.

Three, four and five-play subscriptions to Court's 2019/20 season range from $96 to $300 and are on sale now. To purchase a subscription or to receive more information, call the Court Theatre Box Office at (773) 753-4472, or visit Court's website at www.CourtTheatre.org. Individual tickets for all shows will be available in Summer 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You