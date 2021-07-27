Corn Stock Theatre Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]

Corn Stock Theatre continues its Summer Showcase series with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]. The upbeat comedy plays in Upper Bradley Park July 29 through August 15.

A longtime London favorite, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] comes to Peoria as a comedy in full force. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield in 1989, this revised edition brings new laughs to a worldwide phenomenon. Set in Grandma's attic, three actors take on the daunting task of cramming each of the Bard's 37 plays into one performance. From changing of script words to someone's interpretation to ugly wigs, this whirlwind experience is sure to leave audiences of all ages roaring with laughter.

Anna Oxborrow directs Corn Stock's rendition of the nonstop play. Of its classic theatre themes, she says "You don't have to know Shakespeare or be an expert to enjoy this play. If you are up for a great evening of laughter, this is the play for you!" Oxborrow leads a cast of three, featuring Sam Hipp, Kayla Blue, and Jeff Craig, all seasoned performers. Read more about the cast and crew in the digital program at www.cornstocktheatre.com/2021-summer-program.

Performances run every Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 PM, July 29 through August 15. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $14 for students under 18. Purchase tickets online at www.cornstocktheatre.com or call the box office at (309) 676-2196. Patrons may also purchase tickets in person at 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria.

In response to COVID-19, patrons are asked to keep socially distanced. Capacity is limited for each performance and seating is spread out to encourage distancing. In accordance with CDC guidance, masks are optional for vaccinated patrons. Patrons that are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Sick patrons are asked to remain at home.

For further information please call Brandi Young, Box Office Manager, at (309) 676-2196 or visit the Corn Stock website at www.cornstocktheatre.com.