Commission Theatre Announces Cast Of The Tempest
Commission Theatre (CT) presents THE TEMPEST by William Shakespeare. THE TEMPEST will be directed by Commission Artistic Director Conner Wilson. The opening night and press performance will take place on June 14th at 8 pm. with Thursday - Saturday performances through June 29th.
Featuring Commission Company Member Kate Cuellar as Antonio and featuring Annelise Dickinson as Prospero. Other artists include Cory Hardin, Ann-Claude Rakotoniaina, Pernell Vandyke Myers, Chad Bay, Sam Boeck, August Stamper, Aaron Latterell, Peter Anderson, Melanie Thompson, Levi Shrader, Effie Rose, Lexi DeSollar, and Danny Gadaj.
Performance Schedule
June 14 - June 29
8 pm Friday June 14 (Opening and Press Night)
8 pm Thursday - Saturday Evenings
4 pm Saturday Matinees
Tickets for THE TEMPEST are a part of our Public Access Theatre Model and are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Tickets available at: https://dime.io/events/the-tempest
Creative Team
Playwright: William Shakespeare
Director: Conner Wilson
Assistant Director/Stage Manager: Jackie Bowes
Sound Design: Kyle Whalen
Scenic Designer: Sydney Achler
Lighting Designer: Matt Hohmann
Costume Designer: Elura Rogers
Sound Designer - Will Quam
Puppet Designer: Fletcher Pierson
Props Designer: Kaycee Filson
Choreographer: Jake Ganzer
ASM: Patty Meier
Additional Producers: Joshua Bartlett, Lindsey Kite, Ella Raymont, Charlotte Thomas