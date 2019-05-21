Commission Theatre Announces Cast Of The Tempest

May. 21, 2019  

Commission Theatre (CT) presents THE TEMPEST by William Shakespeare. THE TEMPEST will be directed by Commission Artistic Director Conner Wilson. The opening night and press performance will take place on June 14th at 8 pm. with Thursday - Saturday performances through June 29th.

Featuring Commission Company Member Kate Cuellar as Antonio and featuring Annelise Dickinson as Prospero. Other artists include Cory Hardin, Ann-Claude Rakotoniaina, Pernell Vandyke Myers, Chad Bay, Sam Boeck, August Stamper, Aaron Latterell, Peter Anderson, Melanie Thompson, Levi Shrader, Effie Rose, Lexi DeSollar, and Danny Gadaj.

Performance Schedule

June 14 - June 29

8 pm Friday June 14 (Opening and Press Night)

8 pm Thursday - Saturday Evenings

4 pm Saturday Matinees

Tickets for THE TEMPEST are a part of our Public Access Theatre Model and are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Tickets available at: https://dime.io/events/the-tempest

Creative Team

Playwright: William Shakespeare

Director: Conner Wilson

Assistant Director/Stage Manager: Jackie Bowes

Sound Design: Kyle Whalen

Scenic Designer: Sydney Achler

Lighting Designer: Matt Hohmann

Costume Designer: Elura Rogers

Sound Designer - Will Quam

Puppet Designer: Fletcher Pierson

Props Designer: Kaycee Filson

Choreographer: Jake Ganzer

ASM: Patty Meier

Additional Producers: Joshua Bartlett, Lindsey Kite, Ella Raymont, Charlotte Thomas



