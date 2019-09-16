ComedySportz Announces New Artistic Director And Fall Programming

ComedySportz Chicago (CSZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Artistic Director Jason Geis and, in addition to their regular performance schedule, expanded fall programming. ComedySportz is the longest-running, game-based, short form improv comedy show in Chicago, perfect for all ages, offering comedy for everyone.

The interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Bosses, and the visiting red team, scored by live keyboard music and pop music between scenes. The players use audience suggestions and willing volunteers to create short games, scenes and songs on the spot. The winner is then determined by the Applause-o-Meter and audience laughs. ComedySportz performs their hilarious and interactive 90-minute show - smart comedy for all audiences and ages -Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 and 8 p.m. CSZ Theatre, the home of ComedySportz is located at 929 W. Belmont Ave. and tickets may be purchased at cszchicago.com/buy-tickets or by calling 773-549-8080.

Geis recently joined the ComedySportz ensemble and his strong comedy skills, leadership ability, experience and engaging persona made it clear that he was a perfect fit at ComedySportz. He has been in the Chicago comedy community since 2000, where he served as the artistic director for The pH Comedy Theater from 2001-2016. While in the role of AD, he spearheaded the growth of the theater from an itinerant rental group to a full-fledged building in Andersonville that ran for five years. Geis also helped The pH Comedy Theater win the Chase 25K grant and produced sell-out shows for the last fifteen years, like The Breakfast Club Musical, The Room: The Musical and Women on Top. Geis also started the Training Center and the College Program at pH in an effort to cultivate and create a pipeline into the community and the theater. He is the founder of the Chicago Zombie Pub Crawl and in addition to pH, Geis has performed all over Chicago including performing and coaching at iO for 15 years, and helping write and create the original Steamwerkz the Musical at The Annoyance Theatre.

"I think we are doing some of the best work in Chicago, with the strongest ensemble in the city and I can't wait to dig in and make it even stronger," said Geis. "ComedySportz is the most marketable show in Chicago. Who else can offer what we offer for everyone! That's exciting and that's something we can get behind. We look forward to bringing in new loyal fanz to The CSz Comedy Dome."

In addition to the regular weekend performances, Geis and the ComedySportz Ensemble, are proud to announce additional fall programming as follows:

Training Center

Ongoing

The CSz Training Center offers comedy training for all levels! In our Beginner program, people with little to no experience can learn the skills to become a great improviser in the most supportive environment in Chicago. We'll get you up and learning ComedySportz games in no time! We also offer our Advanced program for students who already have experience in improvisation, and want to start using their knowledge to help with their professional goals. We'll help you hone your craft, prepare for auditions, even teach you how to put up your own shows. Coming in 2020 we'll also have a full program for youths (8-12) and teens (13-17). The CSz Training Center will truly have something for everyone.

ComedySportz presents their first quarterly sensory-friendly production

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

Single tickets are $25 and the performance is one hour with no intermission

The sensory-friendly performance is specially designed for children and adults with sensory-input disorders, autism or other developmental or cognitive disabilities, as well as families and caretakers. ComedySportz promises a judgment-free, fun experience for the entire family. Families may participate in a pre-visit social story and are offered preparatory materials. CSz will keep the lights in the audience on, but at a dimmed level, and will lower the volume of their speakers to limit noise sensitivity and encourage audience members to bring headphones, if necessary. The referee will be using a whistle or other noise to signal a transition and there will be a signal to the audience to warn them that a potentially jarring moment is about to happen via glow sticks. CSz will host additional sensory-friendly performances Sunday, Dec. 29, Jan. 26, 2020, May 24, 2020, Sept. 6, 2020 and Dec. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

ComedySportz presents House Party

Sundays at 7 p.m.

$5 ($3 with a college ID)

See the next generation of improvisation with House Party; a fun, inventive and entertaining game-based improv show. See three talented House Teams showcase a variety of scenes songs and games every Sunday night. Must be ages 13 years old or older.

ComedySportz presents Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

Mondays at 8 p.m.

$10

Let Sleeping Dogs Lie is the comedy game show of answering questions and questioning answers. Hosed by Padraic Connelly, two teams of Chicago's cleverest comedians take on impossible trivia questions. The teams change each week and they don't need to know all of the answers, they just have to convince the other team they do. The audience will see which team can scam their way to the most points each week.

Canadian Beatbox Champion, BBK, guest MC's at ComedySportz

Saturday, Oct. 12 • 6 p.m.

$25

ComedySportz is proud to be the venue for The Midwest Beatbox Battle's Main Event, featuring BBK, Canada's Beatbox Champion. In addition to the midday battle (2 - 5 p.m.), BBK will sit in on the evening's ComedySportz match and guest MC games throughout the performance. The Midwest Beatbox Battle, a three-day international competition, is an all ages open elimination which was created in 2012 in Youngstown, Ohio. This is the second year the competition will be held in Chicago at a selection of venues October 11, 12 and 13 and their first time in the CSz Theater.

Halloween at ComedySportz Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

$25

Come see our players in their favorite themed Halloween costumes battle each other. Will you root for the professors of Hogwarts? The WWE wrestlers? The Netflix Stars? You'll just have to come check it out and see. Free candy for the kids, and for those loyal fans that wear a costume there will be a special surprise.

CSZ Theatre, the home of ComedySportz is located at 929 W. Belmont Ave and tickets may be purchased at cszchicago.com/buy-tickets or by calling 773-549-8080.





