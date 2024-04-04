Comedy Podcasts ALL FANTASY EVERYTHING and BEACH TOO SANDY, WATER TOO WET Come to the Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has announced two live upcoming comedy podcasts, All Fantasy Everything on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets to All Fantasy Everything are now on sale; tickets to Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Hot go on sale Friday, April 5 at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

All Fantasy Everything Podcast

Friday, June 21, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $40

All Fantasy Everything is a show where funny people and experts come together to fantasy draft the whole entire world - from pop culture to nostalgia to the Taco Bell drive-thru menu - everything is in play. Hosted by Ian Karmel and featuring the talents of Sean Jordan and David Gborie, each episode the crew picks a topic - anything from Rom-Coms to Rap Albums, the Best Breakfast foods to the Best Smells. You name it, they can draft it. And then debate it, clown each other for the picks, reveal our secret terrible taste that we didn’t even know was terrible and then laugh about the whole operation.

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast

Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $47.50

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet is a comedy podcast featuring dramatic readings of one-star reviews, written by real people with not-so-real problems. Whether it's a bar's "no-throw-up policy," a nude beach with too much nudity, or a school psychologist's fashion sense, reviewers complain about it all. Prepare for equal amounts laughter and eye-rolling as siblings Xandy and Christine read reviews of local hotspots. They nobly delve into the cesspools of Yelp, TripAdvisor, and other review sites to find you the best of the worst.