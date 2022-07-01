Comedian and Podcaster Brendan Schaub Set To Perform at The Den Theatre In August

The Den Theatre will present comedian and podcaster Brendan Schaub, performing an evening of stand-up on Friday, August 26 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $55) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Brendan Schaub is an American stand-up comic, podcast host and TV personality based out of Los Angeles, California. He currently co-hosts two hit podcasts with his best friends/fellow comedians. He began his podcast career with the hit show "The Fighter and the Kid" alongside Mad TV's very own Bryan Callen. Together they created a hit show that garners over 10 million downloads a month. The podcast quickly acquired a cult following by consistently being a staple in the top 5 rankings on iTunes under the sports/comedy category for the last five years. Schaub recently developed his newest hit podcast, the "King and the Sting," in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic Theo Von. The show has skyrocketed to a level of unprecedented popularity by debuting as the number 1 podcast in the world on iTunes for its premiere episode. "Below the Belt" is Schaub's third show within his podcast empire that he hosts by himself, which is the number 1 combat podcast in the world. "Below the Belt" is consistently in the top 5 iTunes rankings for the sports/comedy category and debuted as the 2nd largest podcast in the world.

"The Fighter and the Kid" podcast eventually led Schaub to fulfill his childhood dream of being a stand-up comic. He is now a regular at Los Angeles's most prominent comedy clubs such as the Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and Improv. In 2018, Schaub travelled around the world for his "Stay in Your Lane" tour with sold out shows in Australia, London, Ireland, Canada and all over the United States from LA to New York. He most notably sold out the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. After two years of headlining sold out shows worldwide, in January 2019 Schaub recorded his first one-hour comedy special, You'd Be Surprised, with Showtime. In addition to his successful career in comedy, Schaub is also on Bravo's Play by Play, E!'s After Party, Showtime's Below the Belt, Comedy Central's 7th season of This is Not Happening, David Ayer's upcoming film Tax Collector and Joe Rogan's "Fight Companion" podcast.

Tickets: $28 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $55 front row VIP table seating; $50 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements.