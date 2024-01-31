Comedian Tony Deyo Comes To The Den Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.
POPULAR
The Den Theatre has announced Tony Deyo for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Theatre 2A, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
Tony Deyo is a stand-up comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. New York City’s Village Voice calls him “one of the tightest joke writers in the business.”
In 2013, he made his late night television debut on CONAN. Within a year, he had added appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. His album, Comedy Road Trip, landed on the Billboard Magazine comedy chart, and debuted as the #1 selling stand-up album on iTunes.
He recently appeared on Jeff Foxworthy's podcast, "A Comic Mind", recorded his first comedy special with Dry Bar, was named one of the year's best by the New York Post, and can be heard every day on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Videos
|The Prom
Ghostlight ETC (2/01-2/04)
|Champion
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/27-2/11)
|Warm on the Coolin' Board
Greenhouse Theater Center (5/02-6/01)
|You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
ECC Arts Center (2/23-3/03)
|The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
|Sheku Kanneh-Mason Plays Elgar
Chicago Symphony Center (2/15-2/18)
|Drunk Shakespeare Chicago
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (5/02-4/30)
|Chess in Concert
Madden Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
|Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You