Comedian Tony Deyo Comes To The Den Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The Den Theatre has announced Tony Deyo for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Theatre 2A, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Tony Deyo is a stand-up comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. New York City’s Village Voice calls him “one of the tightest joke writers in the business.”

In 2013, he made his late night television debut on CONAN. Within a year, he had added appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen. His album, Comedy Road Trip, landed on the Billboard Magazine comedy chart, and debuted as the #1 selling stand-up album on iTunes.

He recently appeared on Jeff Foxworthy's podcast, "A Comic Mind", recorded his first comedy special with Dry Bar, was named one of the year's best by the New York Post, and can be heard every day on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.




