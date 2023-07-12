Comedian Sal Vulcano is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in November

The performance is on November 12th at 5 pm.

Jul. 12, 2023

The UIS Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of renowned comedian and television personality, Sal Vulcano, for an unforgettable evening of laughter on Sunday, November 12th at 5 pm. Known for his hilarious performances on the hit television show "Impractical Jokers," Vulcano will be bringing his unique brand of comedy to captivate audiences in the heart of the city.

Sal Vulcano has quickly become a household name, captivating fans around the world with his quick wit, mischievous pranks, and undeniable charm. As a member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe, Vulcano has gained immense popularity through their groundbreaking television show, "Impractical Jokers," which has amassed a massive following and earned critical acclaim.

Fans can expect an evening filled with uproarious laughter as Vulcano takes the stage at the UIS Performing Arts Center. With his trademark humor and knack for storytelling, he is sure to leave the audience in stitches. This highly anticipated performance promises an unforgettable experience for comedy enthusiasts of all ages.

Pre-sales for Sal Vulcano's performance at the UIS Performing Arts Center will go on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, July 12th at 10 a.m. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $89.75, $59.75, $49.75 and $39.75.

Don't miss your chance to witness Sal Vulcano's comedic genius live at the UIS Performing Arts Center on November 12th at 5 pm. Get ready for an evening filled with side-splitting laughter and unforgettable moments that will leave you wanting more!
 




