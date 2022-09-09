Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Bring New Solo Show to Steppenwolf Theatre in November

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will bring his newest solo show to Steppenwolf. Hot on the heels of Carmichael's smash hit HBO Special Rothaniel - widely hailed as a groundbreaking and singular achievement - Jerrod Carmichael will perform in Chicago for the first time since 2016. The new show titled Jerrod Carmichael: Ari told me I lack focus will make its debut in Steppenwolf's intimate Downstairs Theatre this Fall as a phone free experience for audiences. Continuing Steppenwolf's tradition of presenting innovative, artist-driven work, this two-night engagement is a one-of-a-kind presentation from a masterful storyteller at his best.

Jerrod Carmichael will play two nights only, Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7 pm, in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 9 at 12 pm. For tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/jerrod or call (312) 335-1650.

A Phone Free Experience

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

A Safe Return

As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Steppenwolf Theatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback.

For more information visit: steppenwolf.org