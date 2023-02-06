Comedian Fahim Anwar to Perform at The Den Theatre in May

The Den Theatre will present comedian Fahim Anwar, playing two stand-up performances Friday, May 12 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $30) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Fahim Anwar is a Los Angeles-based standup comedian, actor and writer. Fresh off the release of his second standup special Hat Trick, filmed at the world-famous Comedy Store, The New York Times has listed Fahim as a "Most Promising Future Star." He's appeared on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers and performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. His recent Film /TV credits include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot opposite Tina Fey, Neighbors and Drunk History, to name a few. Fahim served as head writer and starred on a sketch show special for Comedy Central with his comedy group (GOATFACE) which includes Hasan Minhaj from The Daily Show, Aristotle Athiras of SNL and Asif Ali of WandaVision. Off the success of the sketch show special, Fahim was named by Variety Magazine as one of "2019's Comics to Watch," and was invited to be a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, as well as "WTF" with Marc Maron.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 12 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Tickets: $22 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.