Comedian Dulcé Sloan Is Heading to The Second City's UP Comedy Club Stage

Comedy Central's vibrant voice Dulcé Sloan will grab the mic for three nights of stand-up at The Second City's UP Comedy Club January 3-5. The show will be hosted by three-time Second City NBCUniversal Break Out Comedy Festival performer Alex Kumin and will feature another Comedy Central face, Dave Helem.

A correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2017 and recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the "10 Comedians You Need To Know," Sloan is no stranger to the comedy scene. Her other impressive credits include Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, TBS's Conan, Amazon Studios's Inside Jokes, TruTV's Comedy Knockout, MTV's Acting Out, and much more. Along with top-notch comedians Kumin and Helem, there is no better way to kick off 2020 than by having a seat at one of these shows.

Tickets are $20.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at.secondcity.com.

The show schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 3 @ 7:30pm & 10:30pm

Saturday, January 4 @ 7:30pm & 10:30pm

Sunday, January 5 @ 7:00pm

About Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest rising voices in comedy. Bust Magazine calls her "comedy gold," while Indiewire describes her as "a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy." She was included in Variety's prestigious "Top 10 Comedians to Watch" list, and Timeout LA and The Steve Harvey Show both also named her a "Comedian to Watch." Rolling Stone recently hailed Sloane as one of the "10 Comedians You Need To Know," declaring, "She speaks and they simply fall in line behind her." Additionally, she was honored as the 2016 NBC Stand-Up Showcase Winner and as a "New Face" at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Sloan tours nationally and internationally, performing her signature stand-up to sold-out audiences at clubs and theatres across the country. Sloan has been a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2017. Her segments, including "New York Fashion Week: Where Cultural Appropriation Never Goes Out of Style" and "Dumb Solutions to Policing Problems" have garnered millions of views. Her half-hour Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents special premiered in October, and she was recently added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX seriesThe Great North, joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show Bob's Burgers, will premiere in 2020.

Dave Helem is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer from Chicago. He attributes his sense of humor to the fact that he believes there is a lot of funny in life...even the dark stuff. He has headlined numerous venues and has performed on tour in numerous cities with Hannibal Buress, Tony Rock, Doug Stanhope, and Tracy Morgan. Helem successfully completed a two-month residency at the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in Washington D.C. for The Second City's Black Side of the Moon, the most successful selling show in the history of that theater, which he helped create and write. He is currently living in Los Angeles and was a writer for Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent, Fox's REL, and a consulting producer for TruTV's Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks. Helem can be seen acting in Comedy Central's South Side, as well as Sherman's Showcase on IFC. He is currently writing on Season 4 of Disney's Raven's Home.

Alex Kumin's bold and whip-smart stand-up delights crowds across the city of Chicago and around the US. She is an alumna of the nation's longest-running independent standup comedy showcase, The Lincoln Lodge, through which she also teaches Chicago's favorite all-female standup class, Feminine Comique. Her monthly showcase, Diamond Comedy Hour, takes place at the Chicago Laugh Factory on the first Friday of the month, featuring the premiere female comedians in the city and beyond. In 2019, she acted in her first feature film, Later Days, through Wry Mash Media in the role of "Trudy." Kumin has appeared in NBC Universal's Breakout Festival ('16, '17, '18), Limestone Comedy Festival, Orlando Indie Comedy Fest, and The Chicago Comedy Exposition. In 2016, she was named a comic to watch by Timeout Chicago and was one of the Chicago Reader's stand-out comedians of the year. She has been featured in Chicago Magazine as a comedian with "unapologetic honesty," as she tackles heavy-hitting social issues like gender inequality and thigh chafing. Follow her on Instagram @alex.kumin for show updates.

Since opening its doors as part of The Second City's resident stages in 2012, UP Comedy Club has developed and produced a diverse array of sketch comedy shows, stand-up performances, festivals, and original works from voices of every kind. Programming has included the box office smash #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment, critic and audience favorite She the People, The Second City's Black History Month Show, The Second City After Hours: A Late Night Improv Show, and Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original. The theater is also home to the annual NBC Universal + The Second City's Break-Out Comedy Fest, which showcases the hottest emerging and seasoned comedic acts in the worlds of stand-up, sketch, and improv.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You