Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Danny LoPriore to Perform at The Den Theatre in April

Comedian Danny LoPriore to Perform at The Den Theatre in April

Danny LoPriore is a podcast host, social media star, musician and comedian.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The Den Theatre will present an evening of stand-up with comedian Danny LoPriore on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Danny LoPriore is a podcast host, social media star, musician and comedian. He's also known for his time as the co-host on the extremely popular podcast "The Basement Yard" with host Joe Santagato.

COVID safety: For the most up-to-date information on The Den Theatre's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Photos: First Look at Redtwist Theatres BABEL Photo
Photos: First Look at Redtwist Theatre's BABEL
Redtwist Theatre is presenting the second production of its 2023 season, Babel, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Redtwist Associate Artistic Director Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, playing through April 30, at Redtwist Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
Photos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening Tomorrow Photo
Photos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening Tomorrow
Idle Muse Theatre Company presents the world premiere of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, now playing through April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. See photos from the production!
Photos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira Buffini Photo
Photos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira Buffini
The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini’s comedy Dying For It, directed by Monica Payne, playing March 18 – April 23, 2023 at The Den’s Bookspan Theatre. See first look photos from the production.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in June Photo
Comedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Hari Kondabolu for four stand-up performances on June 2 & 3, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Danny LoPriore to Perform at The Den Theatre in AprilComedian Danny LoPriore to Perform at The Den Theatre in April
March 27, 2023

The Den Theatre will present an evening of stand-up with comedian Danny LoPriore on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: First Look at Redtwist Theatre's BABELPhotos: First Look at Redtwist Theatre's BABEL
March 26, 2023

Redtwist Theatre is presenting the second production of its 2023 season, Babel, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Redtwist Associate Artistic Director Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, playing through April 30, at Redtwist Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
Photos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening TomorrowPhotos: Idle Muse Presents THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT Opening Tomorrow
March 24, 2023

Idle Muse Theatre Company presents the world premiere of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, now playing through April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. See photos from the production!
Photos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira BuffiniPhotos: The Artistic Home Presents DYING FOR IT By Moira Buffini
March 24, 2023

The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini’s comedy Dying For It, directed by Monica Payne, playing March 18 – April 23, 2023 at The Den’s Bookspan Theatre. See first look photos from the production.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in JuneComedian Hari Kondabolu to Perform at The Den Theatre in June
March 24, 2023

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Hari Kondabolu for four stand-up performances on June 2 & 3, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
share