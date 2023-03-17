Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Chris Redd to Perform at The Den Theatre in June

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? will premiere on HBO Max later this year. 

Mar. 17, 2023 Â 

The Den Theatre will present comedian Chris Redd for five stand-up performances June 8 - 10, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? will premiere on HBO Max later this year. Redd was a repertory player on NBC's Saturday Night Live for five seasons, and is the co-creator, writer and star of Peacock's scripted comedy series Bust Down, which premiered earlier this year. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song "Come Back, Barack." In 2019, Redd released his debut stand-up album, "But Here We Are." Redd starred in the independent horror film Scare Me and can be seen in the comedy films Vampires vs. the Bronx, Deep Murder, The House and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed and was featured in the series Wet Hot American Summer, NBC's Will & Grace, Netflix's Love, TV Land's Teachers, Comedy Central's Detroiters and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He portrayed the character of Gary Williams on the NBC comedy Kenan for two seasons. Redd has also loaned his voice to many projects including Netflix's Big Mouth, Audible's 64th Man and Disney's Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Additionally, he was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, June 8 at 7:15 pm

Friday, June 9 at 7:15 & 9:30 pm

Saturday, June 10 at 7:15 & 9:30 pm

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




