Comedian Cameron Esposito To Play The Den Theatre

Comedian Cameron Esposito brings her "Save Yourself Tour" to The Den Theatre for one night only, Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets, which include an autographed copy of Esposito's new book "Save Yourself," go on sale Friday, January 24 at 9 am at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Cameron Esposito is a standup comic, actor and writer who has appeared across television and film and, most recently, in print in the New York Times. You may also know Cameron from her popular interview podcast, Queery.

Esposito's newly-released book "Save Yourself" (Hachette/Grand Central Publishing) is full of funny and insightful recollections about everything from coming out (at a Catholic college where sexual orientation wasn't in the nondiscrimination policy) to how joining the circus can help you become a better comic (so much nudity) to accepting yourself for who you are-even if you're, say, a bowl cut-sporting, bespectacled, gender-nonconforming child with an eye patch (which Cameron was). Packed with heart, humor, and cringeworthy stories anyone who has gone through puberty, fallen in love, started a career, or had period sex in Rome can relate to, Cameron's memoir is for that timid, fenced-in kid in all of us-and the fearless stand-up yearning to break free.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You