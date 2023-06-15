Collaboraction's The Light & Theatre Y to Present SUMMER IS HERE, Free Food, Open Mic and Dance Competition

Collaboraction Theatre Company and Theatre Y have united to invite Chicago youth to Summer is Here, a Celebration for Chicago Youth produced by The Light, Thursday, June 22, noon-5 p.m. at Theatre Y, 3611 W. Cermak in Chicago’s North Lawndale community.

All ages are welcome to this free outdoor summer celebration. Bonus: Lou Malnati’s Pizza is providing free food! Email info@collaboraction.org to sign up for an open mic slot, to join the dance competition, or to learn how to get involved.

Summer is Here is produced by The Light, Collaboraction’s youth activist/artist ensemble, who will also perform original music, dance and spoken word, each with a unique social justice theme. Learn more about The Light here.

Collaboraction is a 26-year-old, ethno-diverse company that uses theater and performance to incite social change on Chicago’s most critical issues. Collaboraction produces live and digital performances, anti-racism workshops, and youth programs that incite change and grow equity in Chicago. The company’s work includes the Emmy Award-winning Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, SKETCHBOOK, PEACEBOOK, Moonset Sunrise, The Light Youth Ensemble and Crime Scene. Tune into Collaboraction Radio, live, every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on WCPT AM 820.

To learn more, visit collaboraction.org or follow the company on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About Theatre Y

Theatre Y is a Chicago-based international incubator that creates connections between diverse artists seeking mutual growth through collaboration. In partnership with community leaders, designers, urban planners, city officials, and local artists, Theatre Y has launched a new campus in North Lawndale as part of a revitalization concept that centers cooperative artistic residencies. For more, visit theater-y.com.

Summer is Here is sponsored by the 2023 Chicago Fund for Safe and Peaceful Communities, with additional support from AV Chicago, The Chicago Community Trust, Lou Malnati’s Pizza, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation.

Photo credit: Joel Maisonet

