Collaboraction's The Light & Theatre Y to Present SUMMER IS HERE, Free Food, Open Mic and Dance Competition

All ages are welcome to this free outdoor summer celebration.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago Photo 2 Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago
Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano & Yurel Echezarreta in WEST SI Photo 3 Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 4 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY

Collaboraction's The Light & Theatre Y to Present SUMMER IS HERE, Free Food, Open Mic and Dance Competition

Collaboraction Theatre Company and Theatre Y have united to invite Chicago youth to Summer is Here, a Celebration for Chicago Youth produced by The Light, Thursday, June 22, noon-5 p.m. at Theatre Y, 3611 W. Cermak in Chicago’s North Lawndale community.

All ages are welcome to this free outdoor summer celebration. Bonus: Lou Malnati’s Pizza is providing free food!  Email info@collaboraction.org to sign up for an open mic slot, to join the dance competition, or to learn how to get involved.  

Summer is Here is produced by The Light, Collaboraction’s youth activist/artist ensemble, who will also perform original music, dance and spoken word, each with a unique social justice theme. Learn more about The Light here.

Collaboraction is a 26-year-old, ethno-diverse company that uses theater and performance to incite social change on Chicago’s most critical issues. Collaboraction produces live and digital performances, anti-racism workshops, and youth programs that incite change and grow equity in Chicago. The company’s work includes the Emmy Award-winning Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, SKETCHBOOK, PEACEBOOK, Moonset Sunrise, The Light Youth Ensemble and Crime Scene. Tune into Collaboraction Radio, live, every Saturday from 4-5 p.m. on WCPT AM 820. 

To learn more, visit collaboraction.org or follow the company on FacebookYouTubeTikTokInstagram and Twitter

About Theatre Y

Theatre Y is a Chicago-based international incubator that creates connections between diverse artists seeking mutual growth through collaboration. In partnership with community leaders, designers, urban planners, city officials, and local artists, Theatre Y has launched a new campus in North Lawndale as part of a revitalization concept that centers cooperative artistic residencies. For more, visit theater-y.com.

Summer is Here is sponsored by the 2023 Chicago Fund for Safe and Peaceful Communities, with additional support from AV Chicago, The Chicago Community Trust, Lou Malnati’s Pizza, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation.

Photo credit: Joel Maisonet
 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
The Den Theatre Hosts STAND UP FOR PRIDE Show Photo
The Den Theatre Hosts STAND UP FOR PRIDE Show

The Den Theatre has announced Stand-Up for Pride, featuring Gwen La Roka (she/her), Krystal Ball (she/he/they), Jayleigh (he/him), Princess Gwen Rose (she/her), Beckett Kenny (he/him), Sonal Aggarwal (she/her), and Matt Brown (he/him) on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

2
ELEPHANT & PIGGIES WE ARE IN A PLAY! Comes to the Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences Photo
ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to the Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences continues its 2023 children’s theatre season with their summer production, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” Families are invited to enjoy this musical take on the award-winning Mo Willems books that will leave them singing and dancing through a rollicking adventure, running July 14 through August 13, with a press opening on Saturday, July 22.

3
Single Tickets for Lyric Opera of Chicagos 2023/24 Season on Sale Tomorrow Photo
Single Tickets for Lyric Opera of Chicago's 2023/24 Season on Sale Tomorrow

Single tickets go on sale tomorrow — Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m. CT — for Lyric Opera of Chicago’s compelling 2023/24 Season.

4
THE WRITER Makes U.S. Premiere at Steep Theatre in August Photo
THE WRITER Makes U.S. Premiere at Steep Theatre in August

 Steep Theatre will be back in action this summer with the U.S. Premiere of Ella Hickson’s The Writer, directed by Georgette Verdin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongShop Live presents “Better Together”, feat. various artists
PianoForte Chicago (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BOOP! The Musical
CIBC Theatre (11/19-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You