Collaboraction Unveils 2026-27 Season at House of Belonging

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Collaboraction Announces 2026-27 Season at House of Belonging

The Chicago theater company's season will feature the world premiere of Mud Life and the return of Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till at its Humboldt Park home.

Collaboraction Theatre Company has announced two major productions for its 2026-27 season at the House of Belonging in Chicago's Humboldt Park: the world premiere of Mud Life this fall and the return of Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till in February.

Both works are written by Collaboraction Company Members G. Riley Mills and Willie Round and will receive multiweek runs at the company's new 99-seat theater in the Kimball Arts Center.

"For our 31st season, at our House of Belonging, Collaboraction opens our chamber of change to Chicagoans to cultivate new knowledge, empathy, dialogue, and action," said Artistic Director Anthony Moseley.

Mud Life to Receive World Premiere

The season will open with Mud Life, a new drama inspired by Round's experiences as a Chicago writer, rapper and producer.

Set in Chicago's North Lawndale community, the play follows aspiring hip-hop artists Anthony and Devontae as they attempt to escape their circumstances through music while working under the control of a manipulative strip-club owner. When an outsider presents them with a potential way out, the opportunity puts their friendship and loyalty to the test.

The project originated as Round's seven-minute play Broke Down Drone, presented during Collaboraction's 2019 Peacebook Festival. It subsequently became an award-winning short film, and the expanded play received workshops and readings at Bramble Theatre and Definition Theatre earlier this summer.

Moseley will direct the world premiere, with Martine Kei-Green Rogers, Dean of The Theatre School at DePaul University, serving as dramaturg.

Previews will run October 21-24, with a press opening Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. Performances continue through November 15, with an Industry Night scheduled for November 2. Tickets range from $15-$50.

Trial in the Delta Returns in February

Collaboraction will bring back Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till beginning February 3, 2027.

Co-adapted by Round and Mills from the transcript of the 1955 trial of the men accused of murdering Emmett Till, the immersive 90-minute docudrama places actors throughout the audience, with performers rising to testify as witnesses for the prosecution and defense.

The upcoming production marks Collaboraction's fourth staging of the work and follows its 2026 run, which was the first production presented in the company's new Humboldt Park home.

Moseley and Dana Anderson will again co-direct, with returning cast members including NK Gutiérrez as Mamie Till-Bradley alongside new company members.

Previews begin February 3, with opening night set for February 6. Performances continue into March, and each performance will be followed by a short "Crucial Conversation." Tickets range from $20-$60.

The production is presented in partnership with The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute as part of the Till Life Matters Initiative.

More Programming at the House of Belonging

Collaboraction will also continue its You Belong Here series, curated by company member Sandra Delgado. The initiative provides independent artists and groups with performance space, equipment, stage management, marketing and public relations support.

Additional programming at the House of Belonging includes Executive Director Darlene Jackson's monthly gathering series The Frequency, youth ensemble The Luminaries' Radiate open mic nights and programming connected with the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance's Destinos Festival.

Collaboraction's House of Belonging is located at the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave. in Chicago. Tickets for Mud Life and Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till are on sale now.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming