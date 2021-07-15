Collaboraction Launches 25th Year at MOONSET SUNRISE

Collaboraction launched its 25th season at Moonrise Sunset, a "full moon affair" that also marked one of Chicago's first outdoor summer events, Thursday, June 24 at Rockwell on the River.

More than 100 supporters of Collaboraction's social change mission were happy to come together in person to look back at the company since its start in the basement of Café Voltaire 24 years ago, and usher in Collaboraction's exciting future vision as a hybrid company focused on live theater, digital programs and social justice.

To start, guests walked and talked through a 10,000-square-foot art installation cataloguing the first 24 years of Collaboraction with archival photos, videos, costumes, an interactive timeline, scenic design elements and live, pop-up performances.

Darlene Jackson, aka DJ Lady D, The First Lady of Chicago House Music, spun tunes at Collaboraction's Moonset Sunrise. Jackson also serves as Collaboraction's board president. Credit: Joel Maisonet i?? On stage, artistic director Anthony Moseley introduced Chicago artist/activists Loretta Firekeeper Hawkins, Gary Mills and Willie E. Round as new company members. He also saluted Executive Director Dr. Marcus Robinson, who is moving on to be Co-Director of Enrich Chicago. The good news? Dr. Marcus has joined the company's Board of Directors and will expand his role as a featured host on Collaboraction's Together Network.



Collaboraction's 25th anniversary event doubled as a launch pad for the company's new logo, created by Coact.

Guests also were the first to sign up to be a CollaborActivist, the company's new member program that supports digital workshops and live programs, helps pay artists equitably, and provides a brave space for diverse voices who create transformative performances on critical social issues. CollaborActivists receive exclusive invitations to monthly social events (virtual and in-person), free or discounted tickets, special swag, and updates on Collaboraction's community impact.

i??Want to spark social change in Chicago and beyond? Become a CollaborActivist for as little as $1 a month at collaboraction.org/collaboractivist.

For more information, visit collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call (312) 226-9633.