Cody Dericks Joins Cast of AFTERGLOW

Cody Dericks, is a graduate of Hofstra University whose Chicago credits include HOLDING THE MAN and JERKER for Pride Films and Plays, has has stepped into the role of Alex, the graduate student who along with his husband Josh (Marc Prince), welcomes a third young man, Darius (Jesse James Montoya) into their bed.

Cody's credits also include AN ARTIST AND THE EMBER (Chicago Musical Theatre Festival), OLIVER!, and HAIRSPRAY (Windy City Performs); and Ayn Rand IN LOVE (MCL Chicago).



The production, which opened on March 27, has been extended twice and is currently scheduled to close on Sunday, July 28. Performances are Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 4 pm in the Buena, Pride Arts Center at 4147 N. Broadway. Further information and tickets are available at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111.



Josh and Alex are a gay male married couple in an open relationship. The two invite another man, Darius, to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

Zak's production team for AFTERGLOW includes Kailee Tomasic (Scenic and Props Design), Dan Lewis (Lighting Design), Shawn Quinlan (Costume Design), Jared Sutton (Sound Design & Original Music), Reed Bentley (Intimacy Choreographer), Kyle Mayes (Assistant Intimacy Director), Daniel Washelesky (Assistant Director) and Bri Wolfe (Stage Manager).



AFTERGLOW played fourteen months, from June 2017 through August 2018, at the off-Broadway Davenport Theatre in New York City.

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com





