Clint Black to Perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live

Grammy Award-Winning Country Superstar Clint Black will be the first country artist to perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's new music venue Hard Rock Live on March 18. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

It's been three decades since country superstar Clint Black released his ground-breaking debut album "Killin' Time," the genre altering record that cemented this country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game. The Houston raised music producer/guitarist likes to create music that doesn't fit a mold or conform to current popularity. During his prolific career, he's released 22 number one singles, and he has won nearly two-dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards.

According to Jeff Clayton, Director of Entertainment for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, "Clint Black creates music that has endured the test of time. He is the perfect choice to perform on the Hard Rock Live stage as our first country music superstar."

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. It can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,207 including standing room only.

Tickets for An Evening with Clint Black range from $49.50 to $84.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005C26A1661F99

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I_80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.