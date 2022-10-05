City of Chicago to Present CHICAGO SINGS KARAOKE Competition Beginning This Month

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) will celebrate Chicago's karaoke culture through a new citywide singing competition called Chicago Sings Karaoke. Open to city residents 21 years and older, the monthlong contest kicks off on October 9 and will be an opportunity for amateur singers to showcase their musical chops in 18 neighborhood venues - in the hopes of being crowned Chicago's Karaoke Champion.

"Karaoke is a much-loved tradition in every Chicago neighborhood, and every night of the week you can find remarkable performances in the unlikeliest of places," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Karaoke gives everyone and every community the chance to shine in the spotlight, and we are offering that spotlight to talented performers who wouldn't normally have that opportunity. And you haven't lived until you've heard me cover some Chaka Khan."

The competition will include three rounds:

ROUND ONE is the qualifying round, and all hopefuls must perform at one of the venues listed below during the qualifying period:

Oct. 9

Lincoln Lodge (2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Louie's Pub (1659 W. North Ave.)

Simone's (960 W. 18th St.)

Oct. 10

Caminos (1659 W. Cullerton St.)

Cove Lounge (1750 E. 55th St.)

5 Estrellas (2908 W. 59th St.)

Oct. 11

Marz Bar (3630 S. Iron St.)

Reed's Local (3017 W. Belmont Ave.)

Taquino (1835 W. North Ave.)

Oct. 16

Randy's Lounge (7512 S. Cottage Grove)

UpRoar (1252 N. Wells St.)

Uptown Lounge (1136 W. Lawrence Ave)

Oct. 17

All-Star Seafood & Sports (730 S. Clark St.)

Live Wire Lounge (3394 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Zoe's (5518 S. Archer Ave.)

Oct. 18

Innjoy (2700 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Mi Tierra (2528 S. Kedzie Ave.)

Mini Club (8338 S. Halsted St.)

The competition will run from 8 to 11 p.m. at each venue. Performers are encouraged to visit ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org to reserve a performance slot, although walk-ins will be accepted on a space-available basis.

Each of the 18 Round One venues will select a single semi-finalist to advance to Round Two.

ROUND TWO will take place on October 23, with all 18 semi-finalists performing at one of three venues in the city. Each venue will then select two performers to advance to the finals.

ROUND THREE (finals) will take place on Sunday, November 6 at the Park West at 322 W. Armitage Avenue, where the six finalists will perform in front of a panel of celebrities, City officials, and music industry professionals. The top performer will be crowned Chicago's Karaoke Champion and receive $5,000.

For more information and a complete set of rules, visit ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org and join the conversation on social media using #ChicagoSingsKaraoke.

About The People's Stage Karaoke

The People's Stage Karaoke is a service that focuses on providing the best karaoke experience in Chicago in partnership with different venues on a weekly basis or on special occasions for public, private and special events. The People's Stage Karaoke - Your Life, Your Music, Your Stage (tpskaraoke.com)

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) supports artists and cultural organizations, invests in the creative economy, and expands access and participation in the arts throughout Chicago's 77 neighborhoods. As a collaborative cultural presenter, arts funder, and advocate for creative workers, our programs and events serve Chicagoans and visitors of all ages and backgrounds, downtown and in diverse communities across our city - to strengthen and celebrate Chicago. DCASE produces some of the city's most iconic festivals, markets, events, and exhibitions at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, and in communities across the city - serving a local and global audience of 25 million people. The Department offers cultural grants and resources, manages public art, supports TV and film production and other creative industries, and permits special events throughout Chicago. For details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE and stay connected via our newsletters and social media.