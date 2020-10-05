City of Chicago Will Launch New Relief Program For Performing Arts Venues
The program will provide recipients $10,000 for up to 120 venues.
The city of Chicago has announced the launch of a new relief program to target Chicago theater, dance and music venues, ABC 7 reports.
The program will provide recipients $10,000 for up to 120 venues. Eligible performing arts venue owners can apply starting Monday."We are extremely thankful and grateful for the city's support and that they understand we are a cultural institution and that we're economic drivers and if we go away there too go a lot of businesses in the neighborhood," said Katie Tuten, co-founder of the Chicago Independent Venue League and co-owner of the The Hideout.
