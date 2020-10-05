City of Chicago Will Launch New Relief Program For Performing Arts Venues

The program will provide recipients $10,000 for up to 120 venues.

The city of Chicago has announced the launch of a new relief program to target Chicago theater, dance and music venues, ABC 7 reports.

The program will provide recipients $10,000 for up to 120 venues. Eligible performing arts venue owners can apply starting Monday.

"We are extremely thankful and grateful for the city's support and that they understand we are a cultural institution and that we're economic drivers and if we go away there too go a lot of businesses in the neighborhood," said Katie Tuten, co-founder of the Chicago Independent Venue League and co-owner of the The Hideout.

