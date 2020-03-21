City Lit Postpones THIRTEEN DAYS

City Lit has made the decision to postpone the run of THIRTEEN DAYS.

The show will now happen from August 28 through October 4, 2020.

Read the full statement below:

We have also made the decision to postpone our production of THE VIRGINIAN: A HORSEMAN OF THE PLAINS until next season. It was almost time to begin rehearsals for it, and we don't feel we should do that until the coronavirus crisis has passed. We look forward to still being about to share this world premiere production in the fall. Current subscribers can renew their subscription at a discounted rate of 25% off since that show is already covered from this year's subscription. We hope you will all choose to renew, but if you do not wish to renew, you can either schedule a time to see THE VIRGINIAN next season, or contact us for other options. Current subscribers will be receiving a separate email with a direct link to renew at the discounted rate.

In better news, we bring you the announcement of our 41st Season! Subscribe here now!

