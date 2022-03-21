Citadel Theatre Presents PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE

Citadel Theatre Company's 20th season will close with PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE, Steve Martin's comedy that imagines a meeting between a 23-year-old Pablo Picasso and a 25-year-old Albert Einstein at a real-life artists' hangout in Paris at the dawn of the 20th Century. It's 1904 and the two geniuses are about to complete their most significant accomplishments - Einstein's theory of relativity and Picasso's painting "The Young Ladies of Avignon." They have a lengthy debate about the value of genius and talent, which is often interrupted by the colorful patrons of the bar. PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE will be directed by Founding Artistic Director Scott Phelps and will play from April 22 to May 22. Press opening is April 22, 2022, at 8 pm at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest.



Phelps' cast, announced today, features Mark Yacullo as Einstein and Travis Ascione as Picasso. Yacullo was seen recently as Seymour in Metropolis Arts Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and Ascione has played roles including Orsino in TWELFTH NIGHT and Touchstone in AS YOU LIKE IT for Texas Shakespeare Festival. The bartender of the establishment where the two great geniuses of the 20th Century meet - will be played by Actors' Equity Association member Philip C. Matthews.



Playing the other denizens and visitors of the Lapin Agile are Amy Stricker as the waitress Germaine, Dan Deuel as the barfly Gaston, Juliana Liscio as Picasso's young admirer Suzanne, Jake Busse as Schmendimen, an intellectual who fancies himself as important as Einstein; Tim Walsh as Picasso's art dealer, Sagot; and Ian Cummisford as "A Visitor." Understudies are Ian Cummisford (Einstein), Jimmy Hogan (A Visitor/ Schmendimen), Ed Kuffert (Sagot/Gaston), Megan Pigott (Germaine), Ross Frawley (Freddie), Brandon Beach (Picasso), Kaitlin Feely (Picasso).

The design and production team includes Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Set Design), Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Samuel Stephen (Lighting Design), Jonesy Jones (Sound Design), Laura DeCroocq (Props Design), Courtney Abbott (Intimacy Director), Emmy Weldon (Scenic Artist), Evan Sposato (Master Carpenter), Samantha Thielman (Run Crew), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), and Matthew Silar, Stage Manager, member, Actors' Equity Association).

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE received its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 1993 and later enjoyed an eight-month run off Broadway in New York. VARIETY said "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" has the virtues, seldom seen these days, of an old-fashioned matinee comedy: There are plenty of laughs, a little romance, a little nostalgia - and it makes the audience feel smart. Nice trick."

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE will play the Citadel Theatre at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, May 22, following previews on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21. Tickets and more information are available at www.citadeltheatre.org.