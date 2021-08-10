Citadel Theatre Announces Cast for BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

Full casting has been announced for Citadel Theatre's production of Neil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, set to open on Saturday, September 18 following previews on Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16.

One of Neil Simon's best-loved plays among his many hits, the warm and funny BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, is the first of an autobiographical trilogy that includes BILOXI BLUES and BROADWAY BOUND.

Brighton Beach Memoirs is a portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up. Eugene Jerome, standing in for the author, is the narrator and central character. Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: his formidable mother, overworked father, and worldly older brother Stanley; as well as extended family members that include his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters. The original Broadway production ran for over four years and made a star of its leading actor, Matthew Broderick.



Citadel Theatre Artistic Director Scott Phelps is directing the production. Phelps announced his cast today. The leading role of Eugene will be played by Siah Berlatsky, a junior in the acting program at the Chicago High School for the Arts who has trained with the Lookingglass Theater Young Ensemble and with Chicago Youth Shakespeare, where he has played Malvolio in TWELFTH NIGHT and Clarence in RICHARD III. The cast also includes Ron Quade (Jack), Monica Castle (Kate), Abby Lee (Blanche), Danny Mulae (Stanley), Shaya Harris (Laurie), and Juliana Liscio (Nora), and Sammy Menapace (Laurie u/s).



On the production team are Jeff award-winner Eric Luchen (Set Design), Colin Meyer (Costume Design), Samuel Stephen (Lighting Design), Daryl Beese (Sound Design), Evan Sposato (Set Construction), AnnaMae Durham (Properties Design), Ellen Phelps (Production Manager), Matthew Silar (Stage Manager), and Jules Holynski (Scenic Painter).

The warm and funny BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS will open on Saturday, September 18 and run through Sunday, October 17. Tickets to BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org. or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1.



The company has also announced its policies regarding COVID precautions, which are listed below. These policies and procedures are subject to change, based on government guidelines and other guidance that may be in force at the times of performances.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.