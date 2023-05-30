Christianee Porter Brings THE CHRISTI SHOW To The Den Theatre, August 6

The Den Theatre today announced a one-night-only performance of Christianee Porter's “The Christi Show,” on Sunday August 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($30-$50) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Christianee Porter, also known as The Christi Show, is a proud native of Little Rock, Arkansas who currently resides in Atlanta Georgia. She is an entertainer that loves to act, sing, rap, and dance. In 2013, she decided to do Stand-Up Comedy. Christianee enjoyed performing on stage but became exhausted from fighting for a spot on the stage. She decided to start making Improv videos online as different characters. In July 2016, her character Ms. Shirleen went viral, and she started traveling the country performing Stand-Up comedy and singing as her. She has been seen on TVOne Sisters' Circle and Fox's Right This Minute, and Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Funeral. She was recently nominated for a NAACP Image Award, and she is daily blazing a trail for others to find the courage to follow their dreams. Christianee's life is proof that sometimes your dreams can come true if you are willing to change your approach to achieving them.

Performance schedule: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 regular seating ($30 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $45 VIP table seating; $40 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.