Music Institute of Chicago Chorale Performs CARMINA BURANA, June 6

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale, conducted by Daniel Wallenberg, concludes a season of free virtual performances with Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, in an arrangement for two pianos and percussion, Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

"Since the pandemic began, we have performed several virtual concerts," said Wallenberg. "We rehearsed on Zoom, singers recorded their individual parts, and we mixed the recordings in a studio to create a choir. It proved to be the best alternative to singing in person because it gave the singers the feeling they were still part of a musical community."

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale performs Carmina Burana

Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. CDT as a free virtual program.

RSVP at musicinst.org/chorale no later than June 6 at 10 a.m.

to receive the Zoom link.

All programming is subject to change.