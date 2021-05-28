Music Institute of Chicago Chorale Performs CARMINA BURANA, June 6
Soloists include voice faculty Angela De Venuto, soprano and Leo Radosavljevic, baritone and more.
The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale, conducted by Daniel Wallenberg, concludes a season of free virtual performances with Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, in an arrangement for two pianos and percussion, Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.Soloists include voice faculty Angela De Venuto, soprano and Leo Radosavljevic, baritone, as well as guest tenor Peder Reiff; Chorale pianist Gregory Shifrin; percussion faculty Deborah Katz Knowles, timpani; and percussionists Russ Knutson, Sean Kopp, and Andre Cierney. Joining the Chorale are special guests The Carmina Burana Children's Choir.
"Since the pandemic began, we have performed several virtual concerts," said Wallenberg. "We rehearsed on Zoom, singers recorded their individual parts, and we mixed the recordings in a studio to create a choir. It proved to be the best alternative to singing in person because it gave the singers the feeling they were still part of a musical community."
The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale performs Carmina Burana
Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m. CDT as a free virtual program.
RSVP at musicinst.org/chorale no later than June 6 at 10 a.m.
to receive the Zoom link.
All programming is subject to change.