Chicago's iO Theater is Up For Sale

The iO Theater has been put up for sale, CBS Chicago reports. This comes after the venue has suffered financial losses due to the health crisis.

iO, formerly known as "ImprovOlympic," is an improv theater and training center in central Chicago, which teaches and hosts performances of improvisational comedy.

It was founded in 1981 by Del Close and Charna Halpern. The theater has many notable alumni, including Amy Poehler and Stephen Colbert.

The theater is now hoping for a hero to swoop in and save it.

"If there's someone who wants to save Chicago theater this is a great way to do it," Halpern said.

Read more on CBS Chicago.

