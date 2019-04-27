Chicago's Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot Will Introduce Stacey Abrams This Evening At The Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival is pleased to announce that Chicago's Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot will introduce former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams at Abrams' sold-out Springfest event tonight at 6 p.m.



Lightfoot, who was elected in a historic run-off election with nearly 75% of the vote, is the first African-American woman elected Mayor of the city of Chicago and the first openly gay Mayor in the city's history.



"We need more women like Stacey Abrams. As a forward-thinking leader, her commitment to public service, equity, community, and devotion to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color and tackling social issues at the state and national levels is simply outstanding," said Mayor-elect Lori E. Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has appeared on CHF stages several times over the last few years as both a panelist and moderator, on conversations related to the culture of policing in Chicago and beyond.



"Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, who has graced CHF stages previously but had never before run for public office, has made an incredible leap into the political arena," said Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director Alison Cuddy. "Her ascent is part of a sea change in politics happening locally and nationally and as such, her administration will offer a fascinating view into the operations of political power."



"We're excited to have Mayor-elect Lightfoot join us during our 30th Anniversary year and to help launch our exploration of the theme of Power," said Executive Director Phillip Bahar.

Abrams's event will close out the first weekend day of CHF's Springfest.



Abrams' event, the Joanne H. Alter Women in Government Lecture is endowed by the Alter Family in memory of their mother, Joanne Alter, the first woman elected to public office in Chicago. She served as commissioner of the Metropolitan Sanitary District of Greater Chicago and founded the Illinois Democratic Women's Political Caucus. This annual lecture celebrates women who have made immense strides in government, political leadership, and the national conversation. Previous Alter Lectures have featured Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Massachusetts Senator and Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Minnesota Senator and Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).





