Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago's Children's Theatre Adds Additional Performances to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

New shows are on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 2 p.m.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Chicago's Children's Theatre Adds Additional Performances to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Chicago families are very hungry, eating their way through tickets to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Chicago Children's Theatre.

But audiences are STILL hungry!

With tickets becoming scarce for 9:30 am and 11:30 a.m. performances, Saturdays and Sundays through June 4, Chicago Children's Theatre has released tickets to four newly added public performances: Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 2 p.m.

Parents, there's no bigger joy than watching your child cheer their favorite bedtime character. So don't wait before other parents scarf up these new tickets to CCT's bright, bold, super fun live stage version of Eric Carle's timeless children's book.

Tickets, $35.25, including fees, are on sale at chicagochildrenstheatre.org, or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835. This production is recommended for all ages, 6 months and up. Run time is 60 minutes.

Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine St., at Monroe, is in the former 12th District Chicago Police Station, now the city's largest professional theater devoted to children and young families. CCT is centrally located, minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the theater. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.




Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL Photo
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL
What did our critic think of SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL?
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7 Photo
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24 Photo
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24
Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and reimagined opera, has announced its 50th Anniversary season in 2023/24. Reflecting on the company's first fifty years, the golden anniversary offers all the hallmarks that have made COT a staple in the Chicago community and the greater opera world including World Premieres, boldly reimagined classics from the opera canon, and underperformed masterpieces.

More Hot Stories For You


Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerFlo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
April 21, 2023

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
April 21, 2023

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort ShowcaseDownstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
April 19, 2023

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.
Cast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place TheatreCast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre
April 19, 2023

Naperville's Summer Place Theater has announced the cast of 'The Pajama Game', featuring book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.
share