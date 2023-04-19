Chicago's Children's Theatre Adds Additional Performances to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Chicago families are very hungry, eating their way through tickets to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Chicago Children's Theatre.

But audiences are STILL hungry!

With tickets becoming scarce for 9:30 am and 11:30 a.m. performances, Saturdays and Sundays through June 4, Chicago Children's Theatre has released tickets to four newly added public performances: Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 2 p.m.

Parents, there's no bigger joy than watching your child cheer their favorite bedtime character. So don't wait before other parents scarf up these new tickets to CCT's bright, bold, super fun live stage version of Eric Carle's timeless children's book.

Tickets, $35.25, including fees, are on sale at chicagochildrenstheatre.org, or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835. This production is recommended for all ages, 6 months and up. Run time is 60 minutes.

Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine St., at Monroe, is in the former 12th District Chicago Police Station, now the city's largest professional theater devoted to children and young families. CCT is centrally located, minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the theater. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.