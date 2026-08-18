Chicago Violin Competition to Open Registration for 2026 Edition

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The Chicago Violin Competition has opened registration for its 2026 edition, offering violinists ages 7-28 from around the world the opportunity to compete on an international virtual stage.

The online competition will take place November 22, 2026, with registration open through October 31.

Hosted by the American Music Institute, the Chicago Violin Competition is designed to provide emerging musicians with an opportunity to showcase their work internationally while connecting young artists through an accessible online format.

Competition Divisions

The 2026 Chicago Violin Competition will feature two divisions:

Young Artist Division: Ages 7-17

Senior Artist Division: Ages 18-28

Repertoire requirements vary by division and are available through the competition's website.

Prizes

The Young Artist Division will award cash prizes of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.

The Senior Artist Division will award $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.

Registration Information

Registration for the 2026 competition is open through October 31, 2026.

The entry fee is $200 for the Young Artist Division and $250 for the Senior Artist Division.

The competition will take place online on November 22, 2026.

Register for the 2026 Chicago Violin Competition

About the Chicago Violin Competition

The Chicago Violin Competition is an international online competition providing young violinists with a platform to showcase their talent and establish musical goals.

The competition is hosted by the American Music Institute, which celebrates 20 years of music education in 2026. The organization works to provide accessible music education and performance opportunities in Chicago and beyond.

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