Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati

Marquees will be dimmed for one-minute at 7:15 pm at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre and James L. Nederlander Theatre, and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 1 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND Photo 2 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit Photo 4 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit

Several major theatres across the Chicago-area will dim their marquees or lobby lights on the evening of Saturday, May 13, 2023 in tribute to late playwright, director, actor and educator Frank Galati, who passed away January 2, 2023 at the age of 79.

Marquees will be dimmed for one-minute at 7:15 pm at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre and James L. Nederlander Theatre, Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre. Northlight Theatre will dim their inside lobby lights for one minute at 7:45 pm, just prior to the evening performance.

Additionally, friends, family, colleagues and community leaders will gather for a private memorial in Galati's honor on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, co-hosted by Steppenwolf, Northwestern University, Northlight Theatre, Goodman Theatre and Asolo Repertory Theatre. Featured speakers include, playwright/director Mary Zimmerman, former Goodman Artistic Director Robert Falls, Steppenwolf ensemble members Amy Morton and Lois Smith, lyricist/composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Galati's husband Peter Amster, and others. Please note: the memorial is by invitation-only.

About Frank Galati

Frank Galati (November 29, 1943 - January 2, 2023) joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 1985 and won two Tony Awards in 1990 for his adaptation and direction of Steppenwolf's pivotal production of The Grapes of Wrath on Broadway. He was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1998 for directing the hit musical Ragtime. Although Galati is known primarily as a director of epic plays and musicals (Steppenwolf's Homebody/Kabul, Broadway's Ragtime), he was an equally adept actor (Steppenwolf's The Drawer Boy, The Tempest) and adaptor (Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay for The Accidental Tourist). Galati directed his adaptations of Murakami's after the quake (2005-2006) and Kafka on the Shore (2008) at Steppenwolf, along with his adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's The March (2012). His productions at The Goodman Theatre, where he was an associate director from 1986-2008, include The Visit, She Always Said Pablo, The Winter's Tale, The Good Person of Setzuan and Cry the Beloved Country. He was also an artistic associate at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. Most recently, he directed Asolo Rep's 2022 world premiere musical Knoxville, which he adapted from James Agee's novel A Death in the Family. In 1974, Galati co-founded Evanston Theatre Company, which would later become Northlight Theatre Company. Galati was a professor in the Department of Performance Studies at Northwestern University, where he taught for many years. He was inducted into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Theater Hall of Fame in 2022. Galati is survived by his husband Peter Amster.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

See Chicago Dance Announces More than 60 Events for the June 2023 Chicago Dance Month Photo
See Chicago Dance Announces More than 60 Events for the June 2023 Chicago Dance Month

 See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, is proud to announce that its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month, returns this June. Now in its eleventh year, Chicago Dance Month provides more than 60 performance opportunities for artists and companies to celebrate the myriad talents that make Chicago’s dance scene so strong.

Duo Piano Fest Features Award-Winning Artists Photo
Duo Piano Fest Features Award-Winning Artists

The Music Institute of Chicago celebrates the 35th anniversary season of its Chicago Duo Piano Festival featuring four concerts and two master classes July 7–16 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

TCG Selects Chicago, IL for 2024 National Conference Photo
TCG Selects Chicago, IL for 2024 National Conference

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has announced that the 33rd TCG National Conference will be hosted in Chicago, IL from June 20th to 22nd, 2024, in association with the League of Chicago Theatres.

The 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Returns To Aye-Tasca This June Photo
The 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Returns To Aye-Tasca This June

Scotland returns to Aye-Tasca for the final time! The Chicago Scots are thrilled to again bring back the Midwest's Largest Scottish Event, the 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, to Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca, IL, on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.


More Hot Stories For You

See Chicago Dance Announces More than 60 Events for the June 2023 Chicago Dance MonthSee Chicago Dance Announces More than 60 Events for the June 2023 Chicago Dance Month
Duo Piano Fest Features Award-Winning ArtistsDuo Piano Fest Features Award-Winning Artists
TCG Selects Chicago, IL for 2024 National ConferenceTCG Selects Chicago, IL for 2024 National Conference
The 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Returns To Aye-Tasca This JuneThe 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Returns To Aye-Tasca This June

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tuesday Musical Improv
The Annoyance Theatre (1/24-5/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hatef*ck
The Den Theatre (5/05-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm World 33
Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park Lake Stage (7/19-7/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU