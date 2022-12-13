Chicago Tap Theatre Announces Promotion of Sterling Harris and Molly Smith

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 13, 2022  
Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT), now celebrating its 20th anniversary season, is proud to announce that Sterling Harris (he/him/his) has been promoted to a new position, artistic associate, at Chicago Tap Theatre. CTT Company Member and Production Manager Molly Smith (they/them/theirs) assumes the role of rehearsal director vacated by Harris. They come to the organization with years of experience teaching, performing and choreographing.

Harris's new role recognizes the quality of the work he has consistently brought to CTT and both solidifies some of his earlier duties while giving him a greater artistic voice in the organization. Most crucially, he will be focused on the internal development of the dancers, with a special focus on expanding their improvisation ability. This will supplement the weekly technique classes taught by Artistic Director Mark Yonally (he/him/his).

"What I am most excited about is to see what Sterling does with the opportunity to create his own show," said Artistic Director Yonally. "Having watched and listened to his musically sophisticated, compositionally satisfying work in our shows, I can't wait to see what he does with a full-length show premiering in June of 2023. We are very much endeavoring to give him any resources he needs to bring his vision to life, including rehearsal time, musicians and a budget for lights,sets and props."


