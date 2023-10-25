Chicago Tap Allstars' First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cultural Center

Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, has announced a new show for the holiday season, “Winter Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Tickets are $25 with VIP packages available for $75 (VIP packages include a private guided tour of America's National Treasure Reggio "The Hoofer" McLaughlin's Tap Dance archive, early seating in the theater allowing guests to experience the dancers' and band warm ups with an extra 10 minutes of Tap dance) at Click Here.

Chicago Tap Allstars' “Winter Wonderland” includes M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago Tap Theatre and some of Chicago's finest independent Tap dancers, as well as young performers following in their footsteps. The artists will gather with some of the finest jazz musicians at the Harold Washington Cultural Center to create new Tap pieces that celebrate the winter and holiday seasons in Chicago.

“The Chicago Tap Allstars are more than excited to share this show with audiences for the holiday season at M.A.D.D. Rhythms' home in Bronzeville,” said M.A.D.D. Artistic Director Bril Barrett “It will be an unforgettable production with incredible talent that is perfect for the whole family, the holidays and fans of Tap dance and great, live music.”

“Chicago Tap Theatre has a history of presenting sold-out holiday-themed shows and this year our audiences get to experience even more of what they love,” added Chicago Tap Theatre Artistic Director Mark Yonally. “One of Chicago Tap Allstars' goals is to introduce audiences to other talents and companies expanding people's understanding of Tap and “Winter Wonderland” does this with a holiday twist!”

M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms, now in its 22nd year, is a phenomenal tap dance collective whose “SOLE” purpose is to spread the love and joy of tap worldwide. What started as Bril Barrett and Martin Dumas III's formula for giving back, is now, in its 22nd year, a full-fledged 501 (c) 3 performing arts company, quickly gaining a reputation for representing the true essence of tap: RHYTHM! The company is composed of young, versatile tap dancers from all over Chicago ranging in ages from 17 to 48 years old, and their backgrounds are equally diverse. The one thing the company all have in common is a love for “the dance.”

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' mission is to preserve, promote and contribute to this art form called tap. They teach its history, represent its culture and advocate for its future. M.A.D.D. Rhythms use this beautiful dance/music form to make a difference in the under-served communities of this world by connecting and caring for the youth of this world. Believing that having access and options gives a child a greater chance at a positive life, M.A.D.D. Rhythms spread the joy, love, discipline and expression of tap to as many children as they humanly can.

Founded in 2002, Chicago Tap Theatre is a growing and vibrant dance company dedicated to preserving the quintessentially American dance form of tap while taking it to the next level of creativity, innovation and quality. CTT performs exclusively with live music provided by some of Chicago's finest musicians playing everything from Duke Ellington to David Bowie and many artists in between. Under the dynamic direction of master teacher and performer Mark Yonally, CTT has gained a loyal and sizable following in Chicago and continues to tour both nationally and internationally. Having pioneered the “tap opera” format, which tells stories with compelling characters and intriguing plots, CTT has used the language of tap dance, live music and narration to move audiences for more than 20 years.

