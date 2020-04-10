Chicago Symphony Orchestra Takes Pay Cuts Due to the Health Crisis

According to the Chicago Reader, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra's musicians, chorus, board, and staff have all agreed to salary cuts.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) has released a statement regarding the cuts.

"The CSOA is anticipating significant financial losses for the 2019/20 season based on the cancellation to date of 58 paid, ticketed concerts, as well as facility rental events for the period between March 12 to May 10, 2020 when large public gatherings have been restricted in the State of Illinois as part of the community-wide effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the statement said.

Music director Riccardo Muti and CSOA president Jeff Alexander will each take a 25% salary reduction, and members of the orchestra and chorus will take 20% reductions. The reductions will be in place beginning on April 27. All members will retain health care coverage and other benefits.

Other members who will receive cuts include a 20% cut for members of the Civic Orchestra and 20% cut for stagehands. Administrative pay will be reduced on a sliding scale, from 20% for vice presidents to 5%, depending on salary.

The pay cuts will remain in place indefinitely.

"We are prepared to keep these arrangements in place while closely monitoring this rapidly changing situation," Alexander said. "The goal is to take care of our people and take care of the organization and to be ready to come back for our community. But, as the situation changes, we may have to reevaluate what's possible and make adjustments."

In addition to the pay cuts, the musicians have also agreed to relax scheduling restrictions to allow for flexibility with postponed or rescheduled programs.

"The musicians of the Orchestra are committed to working with the Board of the CSOA and its leadership to address this crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic," said James Smelser, chair of the members' committee of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. "It is essential to protect the Orchestra and this Institution so that we can continue to prosper and again make music for our audiences."

Read more on the Chicago Reader.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You