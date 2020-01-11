Chicago Street Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Chicago Street Theatre will present The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-time opening January 24th and running through February 8th. This production follows 15 year old Christopher as he uncovers the mystery surrounding the murder of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, whom he finds butchered with a garden fork. Christopher has an extraordinary mind; he is exceptional at mathematics but struggles to interpret everyday life. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that changes his world.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is based on the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon and has been adapted by Simon Stephens.

This production is directed by Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano, an adjunct Professor at Columbia College Chicago and the Director of Education/ Artistic Consultant of Chicago Street Theatre. Lisa graduated with an M.F.A. from The Actors Studio Drama School in New York City. Lisa hopes the audience's perception of 'normal' and 'disability' are expanded through the journey of this story.

After the opening night performance on January 24th, audience members are invited to Main + Lincoln where they can enjoy appetizers and cupcakes from Designer Desserts with the cast and crew. This event will also feature a cash bar.

Chicago Street Theatre is also proud to partner with Lakeshore PAWS by hosting an adoption event on Sunday, February 2nd. The event will run 11:30-1:30, and patrons are invited to enjoy the matinee performance following at 2:30.

Tickets can be purchased at ChicagoStreet.org or by calling (219) 464 1636 x1 during business hours.





