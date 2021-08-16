Chicago Sinfonietta Announces One World. One Sound. Revelry!

Chicago Sinfonietta announced the date of its annual ball today. Titled "One World. One Sound. Revelry!," the concept strongly ties in to the 34th season theme. In a world composed of myriad languages, cultures, races and religions, nowhere does this rich tapestry show itself better than in Chicago. It is through the magic of a single sound that the world is truly united as one.

States Juan B. Teague, Ball Civic Chair, "I truly believe that music encapsulates the vibrancy of life - it's a universal language that knows no barriers."

Taking place at the Fairmont Chicago, Downtown Chicago on Saturday evening, October 9, 2021, the annual black-tie gala this year honors Dr. Helene Gayle and Chicago Community Trust.

Get tickets. For tickets/table reservations, questions about advertising, and sponsorship information, please contact Heather Derby, Director of Development - Individual Giving & Special Events. Your health and safety is important. View the COVID-19 Guidelines here.

The popular event includes a cocktail reception, full orchestral performance with surprise guests, exciting live auction, and Bid-For-A-Cause. The annual ball is a large large source of funding for the organization's nationally acclaimed community and engagement programs and service initiatives that benefit thousands of individuals throughout the Chicagoland area each season.

Ball Committee members include Cheri Chappelle, Ann Collins, Jean Collins, Maggie Crenshaw, Gale Foster Farley, Sharon Hatchett, Debra Jennings Johnson, Doris Merrity, Angela Pace-Moody, Barbara Pace-Moody, Rosalyn Morris, Nailah Muttalib, Sandra Rand, Jackie Smith, Roxanne Stevenson, Monica Thomas, Sheila Tucker, Audrey Tuggle, Linda Tuggle, Dorothy White, and Rita Wilson.