Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Presents DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

This summer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents a 75-minute stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film and Tony Award-winning stage musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak. Dazzling production numbers, including the title song and the showstopping "Be Our Guest," will fill the Courtyard Theater, introducing young audiences to the magic of live theater. The production runs July 13-⁠August 20, 2023, with performances on Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m., Thursdays-Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.



With beloved music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton, this "tale as old as time" promises to be the perfect outing for audiences of all ages at Chicago Shakespeare's home on Navy Pier. Filled with lovable characters and enchanting settings, this enduring fairytale recounts the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If those lessons aren't learned soon, the Beast and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is directed and choreographed by Amber Mak, one of Chicago's most sought-after musical theatre directors. Mak's Chicago Shakespeare credits include directing and choreographing the 75-minute Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure in 2018, and choreographing the American premiere of Nell Gwynn. In addition to multiple productions at Marriott Theatre and Drury Lane, she has directed frequently at Aurora's Paramount Theatre, where she was the New Works Development Director for many years. Her Paramount credits include the recent acclaimed production of The Sound of Music, Rock of Ages, Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz (for which she received a Jeff Award nomination for Best Director), Disney's The Little Mermaid, and choreographing the world premiere, The Secret of My Success.

This production marks the return of the Theater's summer family musical. For multi-generational family audiences, Chicago Shakespeare offers a theatergoing experience of the highest quality, introducing live performance to young hearts and minds and sparking a lifelong interest in the arts. The Theater has engaged hundreds of thousands of young people over the years through musicals in the summer, abridged productions of Shakespeare plays, and Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks performances in partnership with neighborhood arts organizations across the city.