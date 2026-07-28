 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Free Open House

Artistic director Edward Hall will lead a verse-reading seminar and season preview at the theater's campus.

By:
Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Free Open House

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the Theater's 40th Anniversary on August 3, 2026, marking four decades since CST's first performance on August 3, 1986. The Theater is hosting a FREE event open to the general public across its campus, including all three performance spaces, on Monday, August 3, from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of activities and events, including backstage tours and theatrical design displays, a verse reading session with Artistic Director Edward Hall, a silent auction featuring books signed by Sir Ian McKellen, exciting photo opportunities on the Courtyard Stage, and birthday cake. The evening will cap off at 7:00 p.m. in the Yard with an exclusive first look at the unforgettable productions in our 40th Anniversary Season.

ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

  • Guided behind-the-scenes tours of the theater's backstage and workshop areas

  • Explore props and costumes from past CST productions

  • Photo opportunities on the Courtyard Stage

  • Silent auction benefiting CST, including books signed by Sir Ian McKellen 

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

  • Immersive verse-reading seminar with Artistic Director Edward Hall 

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

  • Season preview event with Artistic Director Edward Hall and Executive Director Kimberly Motes and some special guests

CST's inaugural production of William Shakespeare's Henry V debuted on the rooftop of the Red Lion Pub in Lincoln Park on August 3, 1986, directed by founding Artistic Director Barbara Gaines. In the four decades since, CST has become a leading international theater company and the nation's largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare, distinguishing itself with a spirit of innovation, dynamism, and ambitious vision. 

 

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Disney's The Little Mermaid in Chicago Disney's The Little Mermaid
The Performing Arts Center (7/18-8/02)
Disney's The Little Mermaid in Chicago Disney's The Little Mermaid
Uptown Music Theater Highland Park (7/18-8/02)
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase in Chicago EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
Fleetwood Max in Chicago Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Chicago The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Chicago Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-8/02) PHOTOS
Memphis The Musical in Chicago Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (8/01-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash in Chicago Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
Chingona Comedy Hour - August 6th, 2026 in Chicago Chingona Comedy Hour - August 6th, 2026
Laugh Factory (8/06-8/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos