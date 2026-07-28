Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Free Open House

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Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the Theater's 40th Anniversary on August 3, 2026, marking four decades since CST's first performance on August 3, 1986. The Theater is hosting a FREE event open to the general public across its campus, including all three performance spaces, on Monday, August 3, from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of activities and events, including backstage tours and theatrical design displays, a verse reading session with Artistic Director Edward Hall, a silent auction featuring books signed by Sir Ian McKellen, exciting photo opportunities on the Courtyard Stage, and birthday cake. The evening will cap off at 7:00 p.m. in the Yard with an exclusive first look at the unforgettable productions in our 40th Anniversary Season.

ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Guided behind-the-scenes tours of the theater's backstage and workshop areas

Explore props and costumes from past CST productions

Photo opportunities on the Courtyard Stage

Silent auction benefiting CST, including books signed by Sir Ian McKellen

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Immersive verse-reading seminar with Artistic Director Edward Hall

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Season preview event with Artistic Director Edward Hall and Executive Director Kimberly Motes and some special guests

CST's inaugural production of William Shakespeare's Henry V debuted on the rooftop of the Red Lion Pub in Lincoln Park on August 3, 1986, directed by founding Artistic Director Barbara Gaines. In the four decades since, CST has become a leading international theater company and the nation's largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare, distinguishing itself with a spirit of innovation, dynamism, and ambitious vision.

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