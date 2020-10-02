Chicago Philharmonic Fall Programming Starts This Sunday

The series begins on October 4th.

Chicago Philharmonic's 31st Season: Together premieres its virtual Fall "Hear it Together" series this Sunday.

The series begins on October 4th with Scott Speck accompanied by special guest composer Augusta Read Thomas, revisiting the world premiere of Sonorous Earth, performed by Chicago Philharmonic and Third Coast Percussion. Inspired by Thomas' 2012 Resounding Earth for percussion ensemble alone, Sonorous Earth was commissioned by the Chicago Philharmonic or percussion quartet and orchestra. The concerto features over 300 bells and gongs sourced from a range of cultures and historical periods, Sean Connors from Third Coast Percussion will talk about what it was like performing this work. Prior to the main program, NEXT! returns with Shift Youth Orchestra. Ayriole Frost, Executive Director of Shift:Englewood, will introduce their original work and performance Sick Beats.

Fall programming support for "Hear it Together" encourages loyal patrons and donors to make a suggested donation of $15.00 for each program, for full access to the three-concert series individuals are suggested to give $45.00 and $70.00 for families. In honor of supporting donations to Fall "Hear it Together" programming, donors will receive links to the program 48-hours before the event. Donations can be made by visiting http://chicagophilharmonic.org/HearItTogether.

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - SONOROUS EARTH

Sunday, October 4 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-sonorous-earth/

"OUT BACK SUMMER SESSIONS" - CHICAGO PHIL BRASS

Sunday, October 11 2020

4PM, Live Event

Seating will be pre-assigned to maximize social distancing; patrons are expected to wear a face mask.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/chicago-phil-chamber-brass-quintet/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - THE DREAM

Sunday, November 1 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-the-dream/

"HEAR IT TOGETHER" - David Perry + FRIENDS

Sunday, December 6 2020

4PM, Virtual Event

Digital access to recording of the live event will be available for 24-hours.

https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/hear-it-together-david-perry-friends/

