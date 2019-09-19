Chicago Philharmonic Adds World Premiere To Opening 30th Season Concert

This October, Chicago Philharmonic begins its 30th season with a celebration of music, family, and life itself with the powerful program Life: Tchaikovsky 6. Headlining the concert is Pyotr Tchaikovsky's final symphony, Pathétique, which has come to represent the struggle between life and death.

Widely regarded as the composer's finest symphony, Symphony No. 6 (Pathétique) takes the audience through the magnificent highs and crushing lows of Tchaikovsky's psyche. Alongside Symphony No. 6 is living composer Anna Clyne's Masquerade, a joyous ode to the colorful street festivals of Clyne's native city London. Also joining the program is a rare solo trombone performance as one of Chicago Philharmonic's own musicians, Jeremy Moeller, flaunts his extraordinary talents in Ferdinand David's Trombone Concertino.

The Chicago Philharmonic will proudly commemorate its 30th Anniversary by empowering and celebrating composers around the nation in its first-ever Fanfare Competition. This competition is a reflection of the Society's three decades provSymphony No. 6 (Pathétique)iding a platform for exceptional artists throughout the Chicago area. The competition includes two categories: one for emerging composers (under 23 years) and one for experienced composers (over 23 years). The winning work for emerging composers has been announced as young composer and Illinois State University student Harrison Collins. Collins's fanfare, Young Voices, is a portrait of determination and a celebration of the youngest generation of American adults. It will be performed live by Chicago Philharmonic in Life: Tchaikovsky 6.

Life: Tchaikovsky 6

Sunday, October 6 2019, 3pm

Pick-Staiger Hall, Evanston

Scott Speck conductor

Jeremy Moeller trombone

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 (Pathétique)

Anna Clyne Masquerade

Ferdinand David Concertino for Trombone and Orchestra, Op. 4

Harrison Collins Young Voices (world premiere)





