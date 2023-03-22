Chicago Opening Announced For The 'Smashed' Comedy DRUNK DEBATES

From the creators of the hit comedy Drunk Shakespeare now comes... Drunk Debates! Professional debaters take on the greatest topics of all time... with alcohol! The show is set to open on April 15th and run until May 28th at Chicago's The Lion Theatre at the heart of The Chicago Loop (182 Wabash Avenue).

Produced by Scott Griffin and directed by David Hudson, Drunk Debates brings audiences outrageous and important topics like: "Life vs Death", "FOMO vs YOLO" and "Is a hot dog a sandwich?"

The cast will debate hot-button topics selected by the audience every night. While sipping a fine red, a few fingers of whiskey, or a cheeky Sunday G&T, they will expose and explore the questions that burn inside all of us. From the age-old question of "Where is Waldo?" to the more absurd quandaries of our time, like "Your Mum vs My Dad", or "would you rather fight a hundred duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?" - nothing is off-limits during Drunk Debates.

"Drunk Debates tackles the ridiculous, the absurd, and the thought-provoking during a show that is unlike anything you've ever seen. We're excited to bring the Drunk Shakespeare Society's hilarity to a brand new show!" says director David Hudson.

The Lion Theatre is custom-designed for the Drunk Debates experience. Its intimate library speakeasy, surrounded by over 10,000 books, will get the audience up close and personal with the debaters, while the in-venue bar keeps craft cocktails flowing throughout the show.

If you love Drunk Shakespeare, love debates, or just can't resist a good time, you won't want to miss Drunk Debates.

The show will open at The Lion Theatre on Thursday, April 15th, with regular performances every Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 PM, and select 11:00 PM performances through May 28th. Only ages 21+ are admitted. Tickets are $29 for balcony seating, $39 for mezzanine seating, and $49 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action. Gift certificates are now available!

Learn more at DrunkDebates.com.