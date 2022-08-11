Chicago Magic Lounge to Continue Artist-In-Residence Series with Paige Thompson's A PAIGE IN TIME

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, will continue its Artist-In-Residence series with Paige Thompson's A Paige in Time, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 5 - December 21, 2022. A Chicago Magic Lounge favorite, Thompson's new show is built on the moments in her life that have shaped her unique approach to magic. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

What can you say about Paige Thompson? She's talented and quirky. She loves the Miami Dolphins and Oakland A's. Sequins and stilettos. And, above all else, Magic. Join Paige as she shares moments from her life that have motivated her to pursue her passion and fuel the inspiration for her unique take on Magic. Fun, interactive, and amazing, A Paige in Time is a Magic show with heart.

Paige Thompson travels the world sharing her distinctive brand of Magic. A resident company member of Chicago Magic Lounge, she has also wowed crowds in Branson, Missouri, Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh, the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, and House of Cards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her television credits include multiple appearances on the CW's Masters of Illusion and as a featured contestant on FOX's Showtime at the Apollo, hosted by Steve Harvey. Most recently, Paige was featured on Penn and Teller: Fool Us. Her international television credits include the highly acclaimed America's Got Talent and Germany's Das Supertalent, where she can be seen working alongside some of the top illusionists in the game.

A Paige in Time will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 5 - December 21, 2022. Tickets are priced $45 (Main Floor) and $50 (Front Row).

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

Music & Magic

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $30

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $35; Front Row: $40

Artist-in-Residence Series

Wednesdays at 7:00pm

Luis Carreon, La Bestia, Now through September 28, 2022

Tickets: Standard: $45; Front Row: $50

What you see is not always what you get. Beneath Luis Carreon's suave and debonair exterior lies La Bestia (The Beast). In his one-man show, Luis combines his jaw-dropping magical skills, his Latin heritage, and off-the-wall comedy to share his real-life experiences, poking fun at stereotypes, cultural differences, and himself.

Luis Carreon is a highly sought-after entertainer, performing magic across the country - from New York City's Monday Night Magic to House of Cards in Nashville to the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. An award-winning and well-respected magician, Luis regularly travels the country teaching other magicians about the art of magic. He is also a regular performer, fan favorite, and co-founding company member of the Chicago Magic Lounge.

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Sundays at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65, Mezzanine $52.50.

The Signature Show was conceived in 2015 as an homage to the historic, Chicago magic bar scene. Experience close-up magic right at your table during the cocktail hour, followed by an hour of stage magic featuring masters of their craft performing feats of prestidigitation and sleight of hand. Guests who purchase Premium tickets (Front Row, Main Floor Cabaret, Main Floor Banquette) are invited to an exclusive performance of close-up magic directly after the main stage show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club.

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of Signature Shows between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26-30 at 7pm

Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 at 10pm

New Year's Eve Signature Show, Friday, December 31 at 7pm, New Year's Eve Celebration Show at 10pm

Tickets for performances December 26-30 are (Front Row) $85, (Premium Main Floor) $72.50, (Standard Main Floor) $65, (Mezzanine) $52.50. Tickets to the early New Years Even show are (Front Row) $90, (Premium Main Floor) $77.50, (Standard Main Floor) $70, (Mezzanine) $57.50.

Make your New Year's Eve extraordinary with a night of magic at The New Year's Eve Celebration, Saturday, December 31 at 10pm. The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show. Tickets are $80 (Mezzanine); $85 (Standard Main Floor); $95 (Premium Main Floor) and $110 (Front Row). Ticket prices include a champagne toast at midnight and souvenir champagne flute.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. For the health and safety of our staff, guests and community, you must be fully vaccinated to enter the premises. Ticket holders will be asked to present proof of vaccination status upon arrival.

For a complete schedule of performances and more information about Chicago Magic Lounge, resident and guest performers, and more, please visit chicagomagiclounge.com.