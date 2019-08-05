Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with the American debut of magician Carisa Hendrix's newest show Indulgence with Lucy Darling, Wednesdays at 7:30pm starting October 9, 2019. Hendrix's most popular character, Lucy Darling, is back with this one-hour show that's a blend of astonishing magic and Lucy's hilarious, quick wit. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Lucy Darling is a stunning and hilarious creature known the world over for her wit, her charm and her exceptionally good hair. Lucy is back with her amazing, semi-improvised comedy magic show, which has been praised as a wonderful mix of laughter, storytelling, and amazing magic. This edgy, postmodern show is a double shot of magical mischief with a dash of old Hollywood, on the rocks. Indulgence with Lucy Darling premiered to rave reviews at the Melbourne Magic Festival in July 2019.

Lucy is the brainchild of Carisa Hendrix, a five-time award-winning entertainer featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, Ripley's Believe it or Not and the Super Channel documentary Carisa Hendrix: Girl on Fire; a documentary which tells the harrowing story of Hendrix's magic show on the Las Vegas strip. Winner of the prestigious Allan Slaight Award as the Canadian Rising Star of Magic, the Award of Excellence, Hendrix was recently nominated for Stage Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts at the World-Famous Magic Castle. Her show, The Ladies Guide to Deceit & Debauchery won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award at the 2017 Melbourne Magic Festival for best comedy magic. Hendrix is one of the hosts of the Shezam!, a feminist podcast about magic, and lectures to magicians at conventions and clubs all over the world.

To celebrate Indulgence with Lucy Darling, Chicago Magic Lounge will offer a cocktail inspired by Lucy Darling called 'The Lucy' which includes Bulleit Rye, Lemon Juice, spoonful of cherry preserves and garnished with a Luxardo Maraschino.

Indulgence with Lucy Darling will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:30pm, October 9 - December 18, 2019. Tickets are priced $35 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row).

Coming Soon to Chicago Magic Lounge

Chicago Magic Lounge announces a brand-new weekly show, The Close-Up Show. Starting in October, the Chicago Magic Lounge brings classic, close-up magic to the stage! Each week, audiences will be mystified by two featured magicians who will perform classic close-up magic on the Harry Blackstone Cabaret stage. With each magician's every move being projected onto the big screen, audiences will get an up-close view of every trick, no matter where they're seated.

The Close-Up Show runs every Monday at 7:30pm, beginning October 7 featuring magicians Luis Carreon and Lee Benzaquin for the premier performance. All tickets to The Close-Up Show are $25.

In celebration of the spookiest time of year, Chicago Magic Lounge presents The Signature Show featuring Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, the Anti-Conjuror during Halloween weekend. Hailed as the most popular and in-demand illusionist of this generation Dan Sperry combines the art of magic with the macabre, and his totally unique and edgy illusions initially capture the imagination of crowds across the globe. But it is his unhinged, shockingly eccentric humor and audience interaction that makes his live show a truly unique experience. As a result of his jaw-dropping performances on multiple record-breaking international tours, numerous network television appearances, and some of the most underground viral videos to ever plague the Internet, his legion of hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans span all ages and demographics.

From starring in the best-selling magic show in Broadway history The Illusionists, sky-rocketing ratings on America's Got Talent, Germany's hit series Das SuperTalent, FOX's World Magic Awards, and TLC's Cake Boss, to selling out countless performance venues around the world, Dan Sperry presents a magic show for people who love magic shows but an even better show for people who hate magic shows.

The Signature Show featuring Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, the Anti-Conjuror performances happen October 31 at 7:00pm and 10:00pm, and November 1-2 at 7:00pm. Tickets are priced at $45 (Main Floor), $55 (Premium Main Floor), and $60 (Front Row and Mezzanine).

Rounding out the fall is Chicago Magic Lounge's Second Annual Spotlight: Women in Magic, celebrating women performing in this historically male-dominated art form. Started as a way to highlight the incredible female talent in magic and begin a conversation about the proportionately small number of female magicians performing today, it has been the goal of Spotlight: Women in Magic to draw attention to the gender disparity in this artform and encourage more women to become involved in magic. The last few years have seen an increase in female membership in magic organizations, as well as a surge in female enrollment in magic classes throughout the world. Chicago Magic Lounge wants to keep that momentum going and hopefully inspire more women to enter the artform.

This year's Spotlight: Women in Magic will feature an all-star cast of magicians audiences need to experience, including Chicago-born magician Rachel Wax; Alexandra Duvivier, winner of the prestigious French magic competition Mandrake d'Or; and fall Artist-in-Residence performer Carisa Hendrix.

Spotlight: Women in Magic takes place November 21-24, 2019 at 7:00pm Thursday through Sunday, with additional 10:00pm performances on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are priced at $45 (Main Floor), $55 (Premium Main Floor), and $60 (Front Row and Mezzanine).

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ allowed for The Family Show only.





